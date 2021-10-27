



Tennessee reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,490 new cases. This is a 30.9% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 13,735 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Tennessee is ranked 31st among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USATODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 14.2% from the previous week, and 509,903 cases were reported. With 2.05% of the country’s population, Tennessee had 1.86% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 11 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Anderson County reported 147 cases and 3 deaths last week. A week ago, 186 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 12,881 cases and 215 deaths have been reported. Throughout Tennessee, cases declined in 87 counties, the most in Davidson county, from 1,103 cases a week ago to 741 cases. In Knox County, 1,077 to 762 cases. In Shelby County, there were 1,021 to 707 cases. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Tennessee ranks 42nd in the state with at least one vaccination, with 54.2% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 66.4%, as shown by USA TODAY’s analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. Tennessee reported 104,380 vaccinations, including 29,156 initial doses, during the week ending Sunday. Last week, the state received 116,887 vaccinations, including 26,671 initial doses. In total, Tennessee reported that it administered a total dose of 7,292,825. Within Tennessee, the worst weekly outbreak per capita was Scott County, with 580 per 100,000 per capita per week. 477 Campbell County; According to the CDC, high-level community infections begin with 100 cases per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Knox County, with 762 cases. Davidson County, 741 cases. And Shelby County, 707. Weekly cases increased in eight counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the McMin, Grundy, and Hickman counties. In Tennessee, 329 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 272 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,272,558 people have been coronavirus-positive and 16,150 have died from the disease in Tennessee, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 45,444,260 are positive and 735,941 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, October 24th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 1,143

Week before: 1,391

4 weeks ago: 2,273 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 75,101

Week before: 78,803

4 weeks ago: 100,136 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oakridger.com/story/news/2021/10/26/gda-covid-19-state-2021-10-25-tn-noak/49290847/

