AHS encourages parents to enroll their children for COVID-19 vaccination

Alberta Health Services for parents Register your child For COVID-19 vaccination following Health Canada Pfizer Shot Approval For kids 5 to 11 years old on Friday.

Following a federal announcement, state health officials tweeted Friday morning that “as soon as the vaccine is available, reservations will be available.”

read more: Health Canada Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

In a statement to Global News, Pfizer said it was preparing to ship pediatric doses to Canada, “they should arrive at vaccination sites across Canada early next week.”

Vaccine makers plan to distribute all 2.9 million doses by the end of next week.

















3:17

COVID-19: Top Canadian Doctors Provide Pfizer Vaccine Details for Children 5-11 Years Old





COVID-19: Top Canadian Doctors Provide Pfizer Vaccine Details for Children 5-11 Years Old



Pfizer clinical trial data show that the vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Of the 3,100 children vaccinated as part of the study, there were no reports of myocarditis, pericarditis, or a serious allergic reaction.

The story continues under the ad

The National Advisory Board on Immunity advises to disperse COVID-19 doses by 8 weeks, 2 before and after vaccination with other vaccines so that healthcare professionals can better identify possible adverse events. We advise you on a weekly buffer.

We have launched a new web page to help parents, parents and families make the best decisions about the COVID-19 vaccine for their children. https://t.co/JIqOqjNsp2 (2/5) — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) November 19, 2021

according to Frequently Asked Questions Website For parents of AHS, myocarditis and pericarditis in children with Pfizer-like mRNA vaccination are “very rare” side effects.

according to Canadian Pediatric SocietyAlthough children are “relatively free from the direct effects” of COVID-19 infection, the infection is not without risk for children.

















2:01

Lethbridge mom shares story of son’s battle with COVID-19





Lethbridge Mom Shares Son’s Battle Story with COVID-19 – September 29, 2021



Children with underlying disorders such as asthma, obesity, and neurodevelopmental disorders can be more severe. Long COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children remain a concern.

The story continues under the ad

“For the past two months, ICU has had children with MIS-C almost every day, and often with COVID pneumonia,” said Dr. Simon Parsons, ICU Section Chief, Alberta Children’s Hospital. , Spoke to Global News.

read more: Alberta expects a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Shots managed by AHS

According to Parsons, the wave of MIS-C cases will appear about a month after COVID-19 peaks in a larger community.

“The larger the peaks, the more often they will be recognized in the ICU posting those peaks.”

Pediatric ICU doctors estimated that 1 in 1000 children were likely to develop MIS-C or COVID pneumonia after being infected with COVID-19.

“Is that a good reason to get a vaccine? Given the vaccine safety profile we know now, I think so,” Parsons said.

“It’s also important to note that vaccines that will soon be available to children will also help limit the spread of the infection throughout the community.”

read more: About 10% of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine is wasted or expired: Government agency

The issue of innate immunity from previous COVID-19 infections is addressed in the AHS FAQ.

The story continues under the ad

“Being infected with this disease provides some protection against future infections, but for that level of protection, to know when it will be reduced or to what extent it will be protected against new variants. We don’t have enough data, “writes AHS. “Full immunization provides the best possible protection from the virus.”

















2:16

COVID-19: The benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine for children outweigh the risks, says Dr. Sharma, according to Health Canada’s approval.





COVID-19: The benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine for children outweigh the risks, says Dr. Sharma, according to Health Canada’s approval.



Parsons agrees that vaccination of both children is the best way to prevent infection or reinfection.

“I don’t think we’re aware that your child can get sick from COVID, and I’m sure it doesn’t seem to be widely appreciated.”

– Using files from Leslie Young & Heather Yourex-West, Global News