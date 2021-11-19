Health
AHS encourages parents to enroll their children for COVID-19 vaccination
Alberta Health Services for parents Register your child For COVID-19 vaccination following Health Canada Pfizer Shot Approval For kids 5 to 11 years old on Friday.
Following a federal announcement, state health officials tweeted Friday morning that “as soon as the vaccine is available, reservations will be available.”
In a statement to Global News, Pfizer said it was preparing to ship pediatric doses to Canada, “they should arrive at vaccination sites across Canada early next week.”
Vaccine makers plan to distribute all 2.9 million doses by the end of next week.
COVID-19: Top Canadian Doctors Provide Pfizer Vaccine Details for Children 5-11 Years Old
Pfizer clinical trial data show that the vaccine is 91% effective against COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Of the 3,100 children vaccinated as part of the study, there were no reports of myocarditis, pericarditis, or a serious allergic reaction.
The National Advisory Board on Immunity advises to disperse COVID-19 doses by 8 weeks, 2 before and after vaccination with other vaccines so that healthcare professionals can better identify possible adverse events. We advise you on a weekly buffer.
according to Frequently Asked Questions Website For parents of AHS, myocarditis and pericarditis in children with Pfizer-like mRNA vaccination are “very rare” side effects.
according to Canadian Pediatric SocietyAlthough children are “relatively free from the direct effects” of COVID-19 infection, the infection is not without risk for children.
Lethbridge mom shares story of son’s battle with COVID-19
Children with underlying disorders such as asthma, obesity, and neurodevelopmental disorders can be more severe. Long COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children remain a concern.
“For the past two months, ICU has had children with MIS-C almost every day, and often with COVID pneumonia,” said Dr. Simon Parsons, ICU Section Chief, Alberta Children’s Hospital. , Spoke to Global News.
According to Parsons, the wave of MIS-C cases will appear about a month after COVID-19 peaks in a larger community.
“The larger the peaks, the more often they will be recognized in the ICU posting those peaks.”
Pediatric ICU doctors estimated that 1 in 1000 children were likely to develop MIS-C or COVID pneumonia after being infected with COVID-19.
“Is that a good reason to get a vaccine? Given the vaccine safety profile we know now, I think so,” Parsons said.
“It’s also important to note that vaccines that will soon be available to children will also help limit the spread of the infection throughout the community.”
The issue of innate immunity from previous COVID-19 infections is addressed in the AHS FAQ.
“Being infected with this disease provides some protection against future infections, but for that level of protection, to know when it will be reduced or to what extent it will be protected against new variants. We don’t have enough data, “writes AHS. “Full immunization provides the best possible protection from the virus.”
COVID-19: The benefits of Pfizer’s vaccine for children outweigh the risks, says Dr. Sharma, according to Health Canada’s approval.
Parsons agrees that vaccination of both children is the best way to prevent infection or reinfection.
“I don’t think we’re aware that your child can get sick from COVID, and I’m sure it doesn’t seem to be widely appreciated.”
– Using files from Leslie Young & Heather Yourex-West, Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8387360/ahs-encouraging-parents-register-children-covid-19-vaccination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]