Lack of COVID booster appointments not due to lack of vaccine





Given concerns about Omicron variants, many are trying to get a COVID vaccine booster shot. But it turns out to be difficult for now.

Vancouver, WA — Health officials say the difficulty in getting an appointment for booster immunity is not due to a lack of vaccines, but to staffing and other issues. If you are eligible to get a COVID Vaccine Booster and have problems booking, you are not alone. It’s frustrating. But in a sense, the predicament is understandable. After the federal government opened boosters to everyone over the age of 18, the demand pool increased significantly. And there are other new varieties out there, raising concerns. Health officials have stated that frustration with booster appointments is not generally due to a lack of vaccines, but Washington’s Secretary of Health said he was cautious about ordering it.

“I think there was a time when there was more supply than demand, so I was careful not to overorder or overprescribe vaccines from the federal system,” said Dr. Umair Shah. Related: No, there are no new tests to detect variants of Omicron

So what’s the problem? It is possible that the provider’s network, allocation to the provider, and staffing will meet the growing demand.

“They may be hesitant about booking boosters for some time, especially when holidays are coming, but more people may be looking for booster doses now, so people are a little more difficult. That’s why, “enter,” said Dr. Alan Menick, director of health at Clark County. In Washington, more than 4.7 million people are fully vaccinated.

Only slightly over one million of them are getting additional or booster doses. Related: The United States identifies the case of the first Omicron variant of returnees In Oregon, nearly 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated and more than 707,000 are boosted or boosted. In Clark County, just over 67,000 people are receiving booster shots. If you haven’t participated yet, Melnick said: Possible. “ The county health director also recommended starting with your healthcare provider, but also recommending checking other health systems and pharmacies. He also said that it’s okay to mix and match vaccines and keep that in mind when making an appointment as soon as possible.

