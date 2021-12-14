Crawford County COVID cases increased by 297 this week





Ohio reported 50,408 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, a 5.4% decrease from the previous week. Since then, 53,262 new cases of the virus causing COVID-19 have been reported. Ohio ranks 13th among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 3.8% from the previous week, and 821,545 cases were reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 6.14% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 18 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. The previous week used for comparison in this report may have been distorted by cases and deaths that were artificially delayed from the week including Thanksgiving. If the previous week was artificially high, the number of cases and deaths decreased or increased more than these numbers reflected. Crawford County reported 297 cases and two deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 322 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 7,653 cases and 154 deaths have been reported. Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in 68 counties, the most in Lucas County, from 1,926 a week ago to 1,555. In Franklin County, there are 4,270 to 3,945 cases. There are 1,942 to 1,700 cases in Lorraine County. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Ohio ranks 43rd in the state in terms of the percentage of people who have been vaccinated at least once, with 59.4% of the population being vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 72%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported an additional 1,256,507 vaccinations, including an initial dose of 245,580. The previous week, the state administered zero vaccination, including the first dose of zero. Overall, Ohio reported a total of 15,130,410 doses. Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Crawford County, with 716 cases per 100,000 people per week. 667 Ashtabula County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 per week. Overall, the newest case was added to 7,117 cases in Kaiyahoga County. Franklin County, 3,945 cases. And Summit County, 2,631. Weekly cases increased in 20 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were in Kaiyahoga, Montgomery and Licking County. In Ohio, 360 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before, 20 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,781,411 people have been coronavirus-positive and 27,371 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 49,921,405 are positive and 797,346 are dead. >> Follow cases of coronavirus throughout the United States Ohio COVID-19 hospitalization increased USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, December 12. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 6,227

The week before: 5,685

4 weeks ago: 4,146 COVID patients who may be hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 93,748

The week before: 86,490

4 weeks ago: 71,084 Hospitals in 38 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 37 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients last week than last week, an analysis of USA TODAY’s US Health and Welfare Services data shows.

