Health
Tpoxx: Oxford scientists behind Covid breakthrough start first monkeypox treatment study
British scientists behind groundbreaking Covid Recovery trial turn attention to latest information international public health emergency – Monkeypox.
of oxford university The academics have become the first researchers in the world to start a clinical trial evaluating a treatment for a virus in humans.
They want to find out if the drug can help relieve symptoms in infected people.
Researchers plan to recruit 500 people from across the UK to participate in a trial to test whether the antiviral drug Tecovirimat, also known as Tpoxx, can help people be sick for less time. I’m here.
This drug was created to treat smallpox and prevents the virus from leaving infected cells and from spreading in the body.
UK health authorities obtained approval for the drug earlier this year, based on the results of an initial study in animals and evidence of its safety in human volunteers.
It is currently offered to patients with serious complications who are being treated in hospital.
To date, there have been no clinical trials to see if Tpoxx helps monkeypox patients recover from the disease.
So the researchers behind the Recovery trial during the Covid pandemic have started trials to test the drug in humans.
The platinum trial will be the world’s first randomized controlled trial of monkeypox treatment in humans.
This means that half of the participants (with a confirmed monkeypox diagnosis but not sick enough to require hospital treatment) will receive Tpoxx and the other half will receive placebo or placebo. means
Most people with monkeypox are eligible to enroll in trials in which they take the drug or placebo twice daily for 14 days.
They will assess whether taking medications can reduce symptoms (including the length of time people have painful skin lesions) or reduce the time people need to isolate. For this reason, they will be tracked for one month.
Researchers will also look to see if the drug can reduce the time a person tests positive for the virus.
Vaccines developed for smallpox may reduce the risk of contracting monkeypox, but there is currently no proven treatment to hasten the recovery of those who develop the disease.
The study, commissioned and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIHR), recruited its first participants on Friday.
Need a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know
Sir Peter Hovey, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at the University of Oxford, said:
“We need conclusive evidence that tecovirimato is safe and effective for current and future patients worldwide diagnosed with monkeypox.
He said the early data were “promising,” but added that “only randomized clinical trials will provide the necessary level of evidence to treat patients with confidence.” rice field.
Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Executive Officer of the NIHR and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Department of Health and Human Services, said the platinum study was “a very important tool for investigating monkeypox treatments for people outside of hospitals.” It’s an important next step,” he said.
“It is important to invest in the development, refinement and evaluation of treatments for this disease,” she added.
On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency began a pilot to provide small doses of monkeypox vaccine to eligible patients amid a global shortage of jabs.
There have been over 3,000 UK cases since the start of the outbreak, with most of these confirmed in the UK.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
It usually takes 5 to 21 days for the first symptoms of infection to appear.
The first symptoms of monkeypox are:
-
high temperature
-
headache
-
muscle pain
-
lower back pain
-
swollen glands
-
shivering (chills)
-
exhaustion
The rash often appears on the face before it spreads, usually 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms.
Sometimes confused with chickenpox, the rash begins as raised patches that develop into small, fluid-filled blisters. The blisters eventually become scabs that then flake off.
Symptoms usually disappear in 2 to 4 weeks.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-08-23/uk-scientists-behind-covid-breakthrough-launch-first-monkeypox-treatment-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]