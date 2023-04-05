Moderate exercise does not exacerbate muscle soreness in statin users

Mild muscle soreness is a relatively common side effect of taking it. a class of cholesterol-lowering drugs known as statinsThe drug is generally well tolerated, but some people experience severe muscle soreness. mayo clinic.

For this reason, some statin users may avoid exercise, believing that it increases their risk of muscle problems. may feel less inclined to take prescribed medications.

However, according to new research, statin It does not appear to exacerbate muscle damage, soreness, or fatigue in people who engage in moderate-intensity exercise such as walking.

Moderate-intensity exercise still recommended for statin users

Released on April 3rd Journal of the American College of Cardiologyan analysis of participants in a long-distance walking event found that prolonged moderate activity in statin users did not increase muscle problems compared with non-statin users. It became clear.

“Overall advice to statin users is that combining a physically active lifestyle with statin therapy is important and safe, and that moderate-intensity exercise is an appropriate exercise approach for statin users. That’s it,” said the lead author. Neeltje Allard, MD, Researcher at the Department of Integrative Physiology, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.

Similar results in both statin users and nonusers

For this study, Dr. Allard and her colleagues examined outcomes in statin users and non-statin users. Ages ranged from 59 to her 71, and she participated in local events that required her to walk 18.6, 24.8, or 31 miles per day. – Pace selected for 4 consecutive days. All statin users had been on the drug for at least 3 months.

All subjects did not differ in body mass index, waist circumference, or physical activity.because research Associated vitamin D deficiency With muscle weakness, researchers confirmed Vitamin D All participants were at the same level.

At the start of the study, statin users were divided into two groups: 35 were asymptomatic and had no muscle complaints, and 34 were symptomatic and had signs of muscle cramps, pain, or weakness. A total of 31 were in the nonstatin control group.

Post-exercise testing revealed that muscle performance declined similarly across each group. Symptomatic participants showed higher levels of pain and fatigue, but these measures It increased similarly in all groups after exercise.

The authors added that statin therapy did not exacerbate exercise-induced muscle dysfunction or damage.

By looking at the substances released by the body when muscles are damaged or stressed, scientists found that these “biomarkers” increased similarly in all groups.

Does the CoQ10 enzyme play a role?

Participants also Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) Leukocyte levels measured at the beginning of the study and after the event. CoQ10 A nutrient that helps support the production and maintenance of cells, according to. mayo clinicPeople taking CoQ10 supplements were excluded from the study.

some previous research Statins reduce CoQ10 levels in the bloodstream and muscle tissue, indicating that low CoQ10 levels can cause muscles to function poorly, resulting in muscle soreness, weakness, or inflammation.

However, the results of this study showed no difference in CoQ10 levels in white blood cells between statin users and controls.CoQ10 levels were not associated with muscle damage, performance, or complaints. I did.

Based on these results, Allard “does not recommend CoQ10 supplements.”

Do the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks to the muscles?

This study looked at data from a relatively small group of participants who had walked long distances that were untypical for most individuals.

“This study is not representative of the behavior of people in the real world. Eugene Yang, M.D. a cardiologist A professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle was not involved in the study. “Walking two to three miles a day, as recommended by the American College of Cardiology guidelines, is more common, and you can do 30 to 45 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each day.”

Besides walking, moderate exercise includes biking 5 to 9 miles per hour, yoga, doubles tennis, and recreational swimming, Yang says.

He adds that intense exercise may also be beneficial for most statin users, but more vigorous physical activity was not evaluated in this analysis.

“Patients taking statins need not worry that moderate exercise increases their risk of muscle-related side effects,” Yang says. exercise benefits Much more important than any muscle-related symptoms you may experience. “