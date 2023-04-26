Preschool Ear, Nose and Throat Problems Associated with Autism







April 26, 2023 — Very young children with common ear and upper respiratory tract problems are at higher risk of being diagnosed with autism or may have autistic features, according to a new study. It seems to be on a high level.

The data for this study comes from the UK’s Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), also known as the ’90s Children’ study.

ALSPAC has tracked the health status of over 14,000 children whose mothers resided in the Avon area of ​​northwest London and were enrolled during pregnancy between 1991 and 1992. A recent study of this cohort utilized data from more than 10,000 infants followed up. their first four years. The mother completed her three questionnaires between her ages 18 and 42 months, recording the frequency of her nine different signs and symptoms related to the upper respiratory system, as well as ear and hearing problems.

Researchers correlated these with subsequent measures of autism spectrum disorders.

Analysis published in the journal





BMJ Open





Overall, 177 children (139 boys and 38 girls) were diagnosed with probable autism, while those with autistic features (speech coherence, social and communication problems, 10% of children with repetitive and aberrant behaviors, sociability problems, etc.). of the samples with the highest trait scores.

But other researchers cautioned. Asked for comment, Tim Nichols, director of influence and research at the National Autism Society, said: He suggests that no firm conclusions should be drawn from it.

“However, health care professionals should be aware that at least 1% of patients have autism, so any consultation should be done without training to help people with autism. , you need to be prepared: a medical issue.”

Mouth breathing and ear symptoms associated with autism

Certain symptoms, such as mouth breathing (always or most of the time), snoring, ear pulling or piercing, ear redness, cold-induced hearing loss, and seldom hearing, were associated with the 15 self-tested It was significantly associated with high scores for all autism traits. Diagnosed with autism.

