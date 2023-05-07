Sons of women with PCOS are three times more likely to be obese





Son of a woman with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are three times more likely to develop obesity, new research shows.

A study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden says it highlights a previously unknown risk of PCOS-related health problems being passed from generation to generation through the male side of the family. The study is published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. Using registry data and mouse models, researchers determined whether and how PCOS-like traits are passed from mother to son. Over 460,000 sons born in Sweden between July 2006 and December 2015 were included in the registry survey. About 9,000 of these were sons of women with PCOS. Researchers then identified which children were obese. “We are the son of a woman PCOS You’re three times more likely to be obese and have high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol, which increases your risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes,” said a professor of physiology and pharmacology. Chief Scientist Elisabeth Stenner-Victorin said: , Karolinska Institute. The study is published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine (Source: Getty Images) A study in mice confirmed these findings when the researchers examined male offspring of pre- and pregnant female mice. ate They were exposed to high levels of the male sex hormone dihydrotestosterone on either a standard diet or a diet rich in fat and sugar. pregnancy Mimics pregnancy in normal-weight men and obese women with PCOS. Male mice were then fed a standard diet until adulthood and examined for fat distribution and metabolism. “We found that these male mice had more adipose tissue, larger adipocytes, and a disturbed basal metabolism, even though they were on a healthy diet,” Stener-Victorin said. I’m here. To determine whether offspring reproductive function and physiological traits are inherited from generation to generation, first-generation male mice were mated with healthy female mice that had not been exposed to male sexual activity. rice field. hormone Or a diet rich in fat and sugar. This series of processes was repeated in the second generation, leading to the first generation, the third generation, which was not affected by the maternal body. Experiments show that obesity and high levels of male hormones in pregnant women can cause long-term health problems in male offspring, as they impair adipose tissue function, metabolism, and reproductive function, affecting their future. showed that it has potential. generation. “These findings may help us find ways to early identify, treat and prevent reproductive and metabolic diseases in the future,” said Stener-Victorin. 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

