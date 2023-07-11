A surprising ancestor of caterpillar venom may be key to supplying life-saving drugs

Researchers at the University of Queensland have discovered that the infamous caterpillar venom has a surprising ancestry and may be the key to life-saving drug administration.

A team led by Dr. Andrew Walker and Prof. Glenn King of the UQ Institute for Molecular Biology found that the toxins in the asp caterpillar venom pierce cells in the same way that disease-causing bacteria produce. I discovered. Escherichia coli and salmonella.

“We were surprised to find that the venom of the aspworm was unlike anything we’ve seen in insects before,” Dr. Walker said.

“Upon further inspection, we found proteins that closely resembled some of the disease-causing bacterial toxins.”

This type of bacterial toxin binds to the surface of cells and forms donut-shaped structures that form holes.

This is similar to the mechanism of box jellyfish venom and, as we now know, caterpillar venom as well. The venom of these caterpillars evolved over 400 million years ago by gene transfer from bacteria. “ Dr. Andrew Walker, UQ Institute for Molecular Biology

Asp caterpillar (giant operculummoth larvae) are native to North America and are commonly found on oak and elm trees.

It may look harmless, but its long, hair-like bristles hide poisonous spines that can inflict excruciating stings akin to touching burning coals or blunt force trauma. and often send victims to the hospital.

“Many caterpillars have developed sophisticated defenses against predators, such as cyanide droplets and protective adhesives that cause severe pain. “I’m interested in,” said Dr. Walker.

“Venom is a rich source of new molecules that may be developed into future pharmaceuticals and pesticides or used as scientific tools.

“IMB studies on snake and spider venoms have already demonstrated their amazing potential, but caterpillar venoms are particularly understudied.

“Cell-hole toxins have special potential in drug delivery due to their ability to enter cells.

“There may be ways to manipulate molecules to target beneficial drugs to healthy cells or to selectively kill cancer cells.”

This research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

