Delco mother has a new appreciation for National Wear Red Day after surprising discovery





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first Friday in February is National Wear Red Day. It’s to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading killer of men and women. However, women can have different symptoms and outcomes. The symptoms of heart disease, things like high cholesterol and blood pressure, usually aren’t obvious. Doctors said that’s why it’s important to know your numbers and there are also other kinds of heart issues. Talk about a shocker, 37-year-old Jessica Anderson never knew she had a stroke and a hole in her heart. “I had no idea that was a big shock when that happened,” she said. The discovery was made after a car accident and neck pain that wouldn’t go away. An MRI showed the stroke was caused by a heart condition called a PFO. CBS News Philadelphia

“A PFO is a patent foramen ovale it’s a connection between the right side of the heart,” Dr. William Gray said. Cardiologist William Gray at Main Line Health said that connection is supposed to close soon after birth but sometimes it doesn’t, which usually isn’t a problem unless there’s a stroke, like what happened with Anderson. “Thankfully, I’m very grateful I didn’t have any symptoms,” she said. To prevent the risk of another stroke, Dr. Gray repaired the PFO with a device that was inserted with a catheter. “The device is like a rivet, it’s like a glorified rivet,” Dr. Gray said. “More like discs that form on each side of a hole; stays in place and the body covers it over with scar in the first few months.” Jim and I are wearing red for #NationalWearRedDay

to raise awareness about women and heart disease, urging women to be… Posted by Stephanie Stahl on Friday, February 2, 2024 Anderson who was mildly sedated but awake said her terror was quickly replaced with astonishment. “I got to actually see my heart on the screen when they put the catheter in,” she said. “I was just in amazement, so it was very cool.” Now the Delaware County mom is back to her busy life with her family with a new appreciation for Heart Month in February. “Having gone through my own little situation I feel more connected to Heart Month now,” she said. The American Heart Association said nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. It’s important to know symptoms, which could include having a backache. More from CBS News Stephanie Stahl



Stephanie Stahl is an Emmy Award-winning health reporter. She can be seen daily on CBS News Philadelphia and Philly57.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/what-does-national-wear-red-mean-delaware-county-mother-surprising-discovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos