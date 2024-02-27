Differences in cardiovascular health across the lifespan of women





A collection of studies dedicated to cardiovascular medical research in women of all ages found that cardiovascular disease risks and outcomes differ for women from men across the lifespan. American Heart Association Journalan open-access peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. More women die from cardiovascular disease than from all types of cancer combined. Nearly 45% of women over the age of 20 have some form of cardiovascular disease, and less than 50% of women who become pregnant in the United States have good heart health. Furthermore, more than half of deaths due to high blood pressure are women. However, according to the American Heart Association, only 38% of participants in cardiovascular disease clinical trials are women. In honor of American Heart Month, our special Go Red for Women issue features research that reveals insights such as: Women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) treatment, and are less likely than men to survive the first 30 days after hospitalization after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Is it low? How do readmission rates differ for women with heart failure and obstructive sleep apnea? Yet another featured study found that although women have a lower incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain), the second most common type of stroke, women are more likely to die a year after a stroke than men. Researchers report that this is highly likely to occur. Below are some highlights of the manuscripts in this issue. Machine-learned sedentary behavior measured by accelerometers suggests an association with mortality in older women: the OPACH study Dr. Steve Nguyen and others.University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, California The research team studied the sedentary behavior patterns of nearly 6,000 elderly women (average age 79) to determine the impact of sitting time on cardiovascular disease and mortality from all causes. Researchers used a machine learning-powered measurement tool to accurately classify sedentary time, and found that people who spent a total of 11.6 hours or more a day sitting, and who spent more time sitting uninterrupted, They found a 57% higher risk of death from any cause and a 78% higher risk. Examples of deaths due to cardiovascular disease. This was compared to women who sat for less than 9.3 hours per day. The increased risk of death was consistent regardless of age, BMI, physical function, cardiovascular disease risk factors, physical activity intensity, and race/ethnicity. Reducing overall sedentary behavior and reducing uninterrupted sitting time is likely to have significant public health benefits in an aging population, researchers say. Gender differences in the relationship between schizophrenia and the development of cardiovascular disease Hidehiro Kaneko, MD, et al.University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan Researchers studied the risk of cardiovascular disease in patients with schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder and one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. Schizophrenia causes a severe chronic mental illness characterized by disturbances in perception, thinking, and behavior. The study found a strong association between schizophrenia and the risk of developing cardiovascular disease in adults, especially women. This higher risk for women may be related to hormonal changes during pregnancy and menopause, or to reports that women are more sedentary than men. Nevertheless, this finding suggests that schizophrenia appears to play an important role in cardiovascular disease, leading health professionals to take a more thorough and gender-focused approach to cardiovascular disease prevention. It points out the need to take an approach. The researchers suggest that promoting physical activity is especially important in women with schizophrenia, as lack of exercise may have increased risk in the female participants in this study. Health care providers should routinely screen and treat schizophrenia as part of standard clinical practice, and should pay particular attention to women, the authors write. Maternal dietary patterns during pregnancy are associated with gestational hypertension in a predominantly low-income US Hispanic/Latino pregnancy cohort Luis E. Maldonado, Ph.D., MPH, et al.Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California In a study of more than 400 predominantly low-income Hispanic/Latino pregnant women living in Los Angeles, researchers found that diets characterized by high intakes of solid fats, refined grains, and cheese were associated with higher blood pressure. They found that it was strongly associated with a higher chance of developing a sexual disorder. Conditions of pregnancy, including preeclampsia during pregnancy. Other papers in the featured issue include: Association between sex and cardiovascular disease in heart failure patients with obstructive or central sleep apnea syndrome -; Jian Zhang, MD, et al. Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical University (Beijing, China)

-; Jian Zhang, MD, et al. Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical University (Beijing, China) Pregnancy history at age 40 as a marker of cardiovascular risk -; Liv G. Kvalvik, MD, et al.University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway

-; Liv G. Kvalvik, MD, et al.University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway Gender differences in the epidemiology of intracerebral hemorrhage over a 10-year period in a population-based stroke registry -; Simona Sacco, MD, et al.University of L'Aquila, L'Aquila, Italy

Simona Sacco, MD, et al.University of L'Aquila, L'Aquila, Italy Gender differences in revascularization, treatment goals, and outcomes in patients with chronic coronary artery disease: Insights from the ISCHEMIA trial -; Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, FAHA, et al; NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City

Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, FAHA, et al; NYU Grossman School of Medicine, New York City Gender differences in bystander acceptance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation considering neighborhood racial and ethnic composition -; Audrey L. Brewer, Ph.D., MPH, et al.Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

Audrey L. Brewer, Ph.D., MPH, et al.Duke University, Durham, North Carolina Hypertension during pregnancy in immigrant and Swedish women – Cohort study of all pregnant women in Sweden –; Dr. Axel C. Carlson et al.Karolinska Institutet, Hadinge, Sweden

Dr. Axel C. Carlson et al.Karolinska Institutet, Hadinge, Sweden Gender differences in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival trends -; RLA Smits et al. Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

RLA Smits et al. Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Post-traumatic stress disorder is associated with increased risk of stroke and transient ischemic attack in female veterans -; Ramin Ebrahimi, MD, et al. University of California, Los Angeles. Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles.and

Ramin Ebrahimi, MD, et al. University of California, Los Angeles. Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles.and Gender differences in the outcome of acute myocardial injury after stroke -; Michela Rosso, MD, et al. University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia. sauce: american heart association Reference magazines: M.S. Mujahid and P.A. Peterson (2024) JAHA Go Red for Women spotlights women and cardiovascular disease and stroke. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.124.035104.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240227/Gender-differences-explored-Cardiovascular-health-variances-in-womens-lifespan.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos