Have you had a test recently? March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month





ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) – Blue is a great color, but it also raises awareness for colon cancer. Colon cancer is not only increasing among young people, but it is also an easily treatable disease if detected early. That's where Horizons can help. said Cynthia Merchant, CEO of Horizons Community Solutions. “Our organization's biggest goal is to get more people in our community to get cancer screenings.” A recent American Cancer Society study found for the first time that colon and rectal cancers are the leading causes of cancer death in adults under 50. Dr. James Hotz of Albany Area Primary Health Care says one reason for this is changing lifestyles among younger generations. “We're seeing an increase in obesity. We're seeing a decrease in physical activity. People are smoking, people are drinking heavily,” Dr. Hotz said. “All of these things change what's called the microbiome, which is the bacterial content of the colon. And we think that's causing a kind of toxic response, increasing the incidence in people under 50. Masu.” Hotze says the best way to reduce your chances of dying from colon cancer is to get tested. “Seventy-five percent of people who die from colon cancer are not screened,” Hotz said. “To me, it's crazy that if we just take people out and get tested, we have an effective technology that can reduce mortality from colon cancer by 80%. ” Horizon's community solutions help uninsured and underinsured people across South Georgia navigate the cancer screening process from start to finish. “It's rural. So in most of these communities, going to the doctor isn't like getting on a bus and getting a ride, you need transportation,” Merchant said. “We remove those barriers for people.” Horizon's Community Solutions is using March 1st and the rest of the year to continue its colon cancer awareness efforts. Click here to learn more about Horizon resources. Horizons Community Solutions Southwest Georgia. To stay updated as the latest news develops, please follow the following link WALB on Facebook and X (Twitter). Got a news tip or an error you need to fix? please tell us. Please include the article heading in your message. Check out the latest South Georgia headlines with the WALB News App.Click to download now Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For South Georgia weather, click to download the WALB First Alert Weather app. Apple App Store And that Google Play Store. Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

