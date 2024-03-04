Researchers devise an blood test

Share on Pinterest In the future, a simple blood test may help diagnose Alzheimer's disease early. Image credit: Oleksii Syrotkin/Stocksy. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is rapidly increasing.

Research focuses on early diagnosis because treatment is most effective when started early.

Scientists can detect Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), but sampling CSF involves a lumbar puncture, which can be painful and requires several days of recovery.

Now, a study has detected Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in the blood, which could lead to easier early testing for Alzheimer's disease. Currently affected by dementia Approximately 60 million Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and its number is expected to rise to more than 150 million people by 2050. 60-80% of the case. Available treatments can help relieve symptoms symptomswhich may include: Amnesia: Problems with information uptake and memory

Cognitive impairment: difficulty with reasoning, complex tasks, and judgment.

Problems in recognizing people and objects

spatial awareness problems

Difficulty speaking, reading, and writing

Personality and behavior change.

Participants in the recent study ranged in age from 60 to 85 years. The majority were non-Hispanic whites, but there were also smaller groups of Hispanics, non-Hispanic blacks, and other ethnicities. The researchers divided them into three groups. Cognitively healthy – no reports of memory loss or concerns by self or partner

Mild Cognitive Impairment – A diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment based on mild to mild impairment, but independence of functional capacity, or: National Institute on Aging (NIA) – Alzheimer's Association (AA) Standards

Mild Alzheimer's Disease — Diagnosis of possible Alzheimer's disease based on NIA-AA criteria, or screening results consistent with Mild Alzheimer's Disease. All participants visited the laboratory three times. First, they underwent cognitive function tests and blood samples. The second was for PET scan Perform CSF sampling to assess amyloid in the brain or if this is not available. On my third visit, I had more blood drawn. Researchers found no association between beta-amyloid.–40 or t-tau in the blood and positive amyloid by PET scan. However, there was a strong relationship between blood levels of beta-amyloid.–42, p-tau181, p-tau217, and amyloid positive. The researchers noted that all three groups whose PET scans showed amyloid had lower levels of beta-amyloid-42 and higher levels of p-tau181 and p-tau217. Mean concentrations of all three biomarkers were significantly lower in non-Hispanic black participants than in non-Hispanic white participants. “[This study] p-tau217, p-tau181, and [beta-amyloid-42/beta-amyloid-40] The ratio was a significant predictor of amyloid positivity in all three racial and ethnic groups in the study population. This is consistent with what we have seen in other studies and further deepens our understanding of the potential utility of blood tests for Alzheimer's disease. ” – Dr. Heather Snyder