Researchers devise an blood test

- Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and the number of people with Alzheimer's disease is rapidly increasing.
- Research focuses on early diagnosis because treatment is most effective when started early.
- Scientists can detect Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), but sampling CSF involves a lumbar puncture, which can be painful and requires several days of recovery.
- Now, a study has detected Alzheimer's disease biomarkers in the blood, which could lead to easier early testing for Alzheimer's disease.
Currently affected by dementia
Available treatments can help relieve symptoms symptomswhich may include:
- Amnesia: Problems with information uptake and memory
- Cognitive impairment: difficulty with reasoning, complex tasks, and judgment.
- Problems in recognizing people and objects
- spatial awareness problems
- Difficulty speaking, reading, and writing
- Personality and behavior change.
Characteristics of Alzheimer's disease are
Monoclonal antibodies, a new disease-modifying therapy
These treatments are
However, to sample CSF, the clinician must perform the following tests:
new research from Global Alzheimer's Disease Platform Foundation suggest that these biomarkers can also be detected in blood samples.
The research published in
Dr. Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D.The Alzheimer's Disease Association's Vice President for Medical and Scientific Affairs, who presented the study, explained: Today's medical news:
“Blood tests are simpler, less invasive, cheaper and more accessible than imaging scans or spinal taps, making them very attractive for use in research and ultimately in the clinic. “This has the potential to be an extremely valuable tool for engaging diverse populations in Alzheimer's disease research.”
“However, current blood biomarker tests for Alzheimer's disease have not yet been approved by the FDA,” she continued. [Food and Drug Administration] approved. Without that rigorous scrutiny, marketing claims and reporting create confusion. ”
Participants in the recent study ranged in age from 60 to 85 years. The majority were non-Hispanic whites, but there were also smaller groups of Hispanics, non-Hispanic blacks, and other ethnicities.
The researchers divided them into three groups.
- Cognitively healthy – no reports of memory loss or concerns by self or partner
- Mild Cognitive Impairment – A diagnosis of Mild Cognitive Impairment based on mild to mild impairment, but independence of functional capacity, or:
National Institute on Aging (NIA) – Alzheimer's Association (AA) Standards
- Mild Alzheimer's Disease — Diagnosis of possible Alzheimer's disease based on NIA-AA criteria, or screening results consistent with Mild Alzheimer's Disease.
All participants visited the laboratory three times. First, they underwent cognitive function tests and blood samples. The second was for PET scan Perform CSF sampling to assess amyloid in the brain or if this is not available. On my third visit, I had more blood drawn.
Researchers found no association between beta-amyloid.–40 or t-tau in the blood and positive amyloid by PET scan. However, there was a strong relationship between blood levels of beta-amyloid.–42, p-tau181, p-tau217, and amyloid positive.
The researchers noted that all three groups whose PET scans showed amyloid had lower levels of beta-amyloid-42 and higher levels of p-tau181 and p-tau217.
Mean concentrations of all three biomarkers were significantly lower in non-Hispanic black participants than in non-Hispanic white participants.
“[This study] p-tau217, p-tau181, and [beta-amyloid-42/beta-amyloid-40] The ratio was a significant predictor of amyloid positivity in all three racial and ethnic groups in the study population. This is consistent with what we have seen in other studies and further deepens our understanding of the potential utility of blood tests for Alzheimer's disease. ”
– Dr. Heather Snyder
Dr. Clifford Segill, DOa neurologist at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., does not believe blood tests can be used to diagnose Alzheimer's disease.
“There is no clinical utility in using blood tests to determine: [it] Because there is no clear correlation between high amyloid brain burden and cognitive problems, there is a correlation between brain amyloid burden and cognitive problems. Many patients with severe memory loss have low brain amyloid, and many patients without memory loss have high brain amyloid deposits. ”
But Dr. Snyder was more positive.
“There is a growing body of evidence published in the scientific literature, and more will be presented at a scientific meeting in July. Alzheimer's Association International Conference The AAIC of Philadelphia said certain blood-based Alzheimer's disease biomarkers are essentially equivalent to detection methods in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and imaging (PET, MRI). ”
Therefore, while not a substitute for the other battery of tests needed for a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, perhaps a simple blood test could highlight the need for further investigation in people exhibiting symptoms that may indicate Alzheimer's disease. It may be highlighted.
finally, Dr. Emer McSweeneyRe:Cognition Health's CEO and consultant neuroradiologist, who was not involved in the study, expressed optimism about the study's prospects, saying:
“This research represents a pivotal advance, providing important insights and paving the way for faster and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, which is essential for treating Alzheimer's disease with a new generation of medicines. .”
