Avian influenza symptoms confirmed in dairy cows in Texas, Kansas





At least two dairy farms in Texas and two in Kansas have tested positive for avian influenza in milk and nasal swab samples taken from sick cows, federal and state officials said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rapidly conducting additional testing for the disease, known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Said in a news release Monday. Texas state authorities say cow showing flu-like symptoms and suckling discolored milk Said. Federal officials pointed to reports that farms had found dead wild birds on their property, adding that wild migratory birds were the likely source of the infection. The announcement came after Minnesota officials report Last week, the first case of avian influenza in livestock occurred in the United States, when a baby goat living on a farm with infected poultry tested positive. Infection in cattle poses minimal risk to human food safety and milk supply and price, officials said. Milk from sick cows is diverted or thrown away. Milk involved in interstate trade requires pasteurization, a heat treatment that kills pathogens, which greatly reduces the chance of infected milk entering the food supply, they added. Federal officials said the milk samples that tested positive for bird flu had not been pasteurized. “There is no threat to the public and there will be no shortages,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Said In a news release. “No contaminated milk is known to have entered the food chain. It was all thrown away. Even if affected milk did enter the food chain, the pasteurization process would kill the virus. Masu.” Officials are It has long warned consumers to avoid raw or unpasteurized milk, which is available for sale in some states such as Texas and Kansas.of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention It says raw milk is “one of the highest risk foods” and has been “linked to a variety of foodborne illnesses.” Texas will require dairy farms that sell raw milk to take the milk. tested Every 3 months.Kansas need Sales of raw milk must be “on the farm where it was produced” and advertising and containers must clearly state that it is raw milk. Federal officials said milk losses from symptomatic cows were too limited to significantly impact milk supplies and “should not impact the price of milk or other dairy products.” . Federal and state authorities are primarily investigating older cattle in Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. Iowa state officials also said,actively monitor This evolving situation. ” Unlike outbreaks among poultry, avian influenza infections among mammals do not require large-scale culling, officials said. In rare cases, avian influenza can be transmitted from birds to humans, most notably during the 1997 outbreak in Hong Kong. who. Brian Hoefs, a veterinarian and executive director of the Minnesota Animal Health Commission, said last week that an avian influenza infection in a young goat “raises the possibility of transmitting the virus to other animals on a multispecies farm.” It highlighted that,” he said. “Thankfully, previous studies have shown that mammals appear to be the definitive host, meaning they are unlikely to spread HPAI further,” he said. . Added at that time. Mr Miller said he did not anticipate “the need to reduce the dairy herd population” and that the affected cows were “expected to make a full recovery”.

