Let's talk about sowing wild oats. TikTokers add the word “oat” to Ozempic to name the liquid mixture of oats, water, and lime juice. They call this drink “Ozempik” even though it does not contain Ozempic medicine. And “oats.'' TikTokkers claim that consuming “oat empics'' could lead to Ozempic-style weight loss. Up to 40 pounds in 2 months. This includes encouraging people to take part in the 'Oat Empic Challenge' and lose weight just by drinking such oat mixtures. So are these TikTokers promoting a reasonable claim about oats, or have they been wildly off the mark?

These days, it seems like people on social media are starting to use the word ozempic as loosely as people in the corporate world use the word “let's go back.” For those who haven't heard of it, Ozempic is a drug sold by Nordisk to treat diabetes. What made Ozempic so popular was the observation of the effects of semaglutide, the main ingredient in Ozempic.

Injecting this drug once a week can significantly reduce your appetite and, as a result, help you lose weight fairly quickly. As a result, various celebrities and social media influencers are promoting the use of Ozempic and other glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists for weight loss. And, surprisingly, their claims about Ozempic were not always accurate.

They also inaccurately use the word “ozempic” as a buzzword for anything that supposedly helps you lose weight. For example, people tend to be pretty lenient when it comes to calling laxatives “low-budget Ozempic,” even though the comparison between the two is essentially all we know. As explained about forbes Fast forward to September 2023. Laxatives can give your butt a boost, but at the end of the day, laxatives are not a good solution for weight loss.

So what about the “oat-en-picked” recipe currently being promoted on TikTok? For example, half a cup of oats mixed with one cup of water and the juice of half a lime. The word “Otzenpick” may sound quite trendy and sexy. But there has long been another seemingly less catchy word for such oat concoctions: oatmeal. Yes, it's oatmeal. Calling oatmeal “oatzenpick” is like calling Aubrey Drake Graham by her more common name, Drake. It may sound newer and sexier, but it's essentially the same thing.

The potential health benefits of oats and oatmeal are also not new. for example, American Heart Association website “extensive the study Oats and oatmeal are associated with many heart-healthy benefits, including lowering cholesterol (both total cholesterol and “bad” LDL cholesterol) and helping with weight management. ” Oatmeal is rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B1, manganese, and avenanthramides. Manganese helps boost the immune system, improve blood clotting, and promote cholesterol and sugar metabolism in the blood. Oats are also surrounded by seed-like groats (groats, not groats) wrapped in bran, making oats a whole grain food.

Oats contain about 11% fiber, and one cup of raw oats typically contains about 8 grams of fiber, about 0.8 grams of sugar and 5.3 grams of fat, which is 300 calories. The amount will be slightly more than . It contains beta-glucan, a type of fiber that dissolves in hot water and becomes slimy. Consuming this type of fiber can help you feel fuller, which ultimately helps you consume fewer calories. So consuming oatmeal may not cause him to eat two, three, or four extra hot dogs. In theory, it could help you lose weight.

But do drinking oats actually cause the 10 to 20 percent weight loss reported in clinical trials with GLP-1 agonists? what is explained in New England Medical JournalIn other words, do such oat mixtures really deserve the nickname “oat-epic”? Does scientific evidence support the claim that drinking oat beverages can lead to 40 pounds of weight loss in just two months? Is there anyone who has used it and verified it? No, what do you think?

When you hear some kind of weight loss claim on social media, make sure it's backed by real, peer-reviewed scientific research and not just some guy or guy talking. When someone claims they've lost such and such pounds, we don't know what else they've been doing. For example, celebrities may pay high salaries to chefs and trainers to maintain diet and exercise regimens that ordinary people don't have the time or means to maintain.

Heck, in many cases we don't even know if the person really lost the weight they claim they lost. Believing what is said on social media is similar to believing everything people say on their dating app profiles. Sure, the person may claim that he or she doesn't like drama, but here's a dramatic truth. On dating sites, social media, and other types of advertising, people can lie.

That means drinking and eating concoctions like oatmeal can certainly improve your health and help you lose weight. But don't expect this to be a miracle weight loss method. There really is no such thing as a miracle weight loss method. Ozmepic and other his GLP-1 agonists also have many limitations. For example, you may need to continue taking such drugs indefinitely and each injection can cost up to $1000. Otherwise, you may gain back the weight you lost. Additionally, these drugs are not without potential side effects, and it is not yet clear what their long-term effects will be. There are no shortcuts to maintaining a healthy diet and physical activity, not even steel-cut oats.