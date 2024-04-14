Health
Invasive Aedes aegypti found in several California counties, including San Diego County
San Diego (Fox 5/KUSI) — An invasive mosquito that can carry dangerous diseases has been identified in several California counties, including San Diego County.
Invasive Aedes Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, usually bites several times and is active during the day. According to , they can transmit Zika, dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya viruses. San Diego Vector Control Program.
The small black mosquito has distinctive white stripes on its legs and back.
of California Department of Health has been monitoring the invasive Aedes aegypti mosquito throughout California for the past several years as part of a statewide vector-borne disease surveillance system.
of San Diego vector control program map Invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are found in all areas of San Diego County.
Across California, the following counties have reported the presence of invasive Aedes aegypti, but only a few counties in the state have both Aedes aegypti and Aedes aegypti (also known as the tiger mosquito).
by California Department of HealthLimited community transmission of the dengue virus occurs in California, typically from mosquitoes that bite people who have previously traveled to areas where the virus is more prevalent.
update of Dengue infections in California due to CDPH As of April 1, we are reporting the number of infected people by county through 2024.
- Kings County — 1
- Napa — 1
- Riverside — 1
- San Francisco — 3
- St. Matthew — 1
- Santa Cruz — 2
- Sonoma — 1
- Ventura — 2
- Yoro — 1
In other parts of the country, CDC map This figure shows that Aedes aegypti is present throughout the southern half of the United States, but with less concentration in the southwestern states of Arizona and New Mexico.
Invasive Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs in small containers of water. In warm weather, mosquitoes can grow from eggs to adults within a week.
Tips to protect your home from Aedes mosquitoes — Dump or treat any standing water around your property, check door and window screens for water intrusion, wear long sleeves and pants, and use insect repellent.
To request testing or for any questions or advice, please contact the San Diego Vector Control Program at 858-694-2888 or [email protected].
