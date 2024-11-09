WHO and Africa CDC support 17 countries in developing mpox vaccination plans – Africa CDC





Brazzaville, Congo – Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) gathered in Brazzaville this week, along with country representatives and partners, to ensure targeted delivery of available doses. Provided guidance on preparing for the mpox vaccine and developing a rollout plan. efficiently. In anticipation of further mpox vaccine supplies to the African region in the coming months, countries will develop mpox hotspots based on local epidemiology and planning targeted vaccination strategies to reach the risk of mpox populations. Requested assistance with identification and mapping. “Given the continued difficulty in controlling outbreaks with traditional public health measures, the need for an effective MPOX vaccine preparation and deployment plan has become urgent. Given the constraints, countries need to develop highly targeted deployment plans based on local epidemiology,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. More than 120 participants from 17 countries, along with partners from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Agency for International Development, with support from Canada, will participate in the Regional MPX November 5-7, 2024. Participated in Vaccine Preparedness and Deployment Planning Meeting. During the meeting, experts from WHO and Africa CDC provided countries with an update on WHO's current recommendations and a set of tools to guide them in developing their mpox vaccination plans. The two organizations have been working together to help countries obtain vaccines as the outbreak continues. who Added MVA-BN vaccine to pre-qualification list September 13, 2024. and was established Access and allocation mechanisms (AAM) Accelerate access to the most needed vaccines, treatments, and tests. The continent has been slow to deploy MPOX vaccines, and supplies are likely to remain limited in the near to medium term. But recently, three countries in the African region – Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria – received a total of 280,000 vaccine doses. Initial vaccinations have begun in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, with more than 50,000 doses administered. “African countries’ rapid action to roll out targeted mpox vaccination strategies reflects an extraordinary commitment to protecting the most vulnerable. Achieving this progress in a short period of time This momentum underscores the continent's ambition and resilience to stop the outbreak and protect those at risk. It speaks to the power of collaboration across the board and with global partners. Africa CDC continues to provide unwavering support, providing countries with essential tools, guidance, and resources to drive impactful advances in mpox control. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Executive Director, said: WHO, Africa CDC, and other partners will work together on the continental IMST to prepare for and respond to mpox outbreaks, not only in vaccination, but also in areas such as diagnosis, case management, risk communication, and community engagement. We are supporting countries to do so. Interagency cooperation comes at a critical time as mpox cases continue to rise on the African continent, and new cases are being reported outside of Africa. As of November 6, more than 11,000 laboratory-confirmed infections have been reported since the beginning of 2024. Four countries (South Africa, Guinea, Cameroon, and Gabon) entered the “control phase” in October 2024 after reporting no new cases. 6 weeks. There are currently active outbreaks in 14 other countries in Africa. The regional meeting focused on assistance to the following countries: Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe. About the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the public health agency of the African Union. It is an autonomous organization that helps member countries strengthen their health systems. It also helps improve disease surveillance, emergency response, and disease management. For more information, please visit: http://www.africadc.org connect with us at linkedin, Twitter, facebook and YouTube Media contact:

margaret edwin |Director of Communications and Public Affairs |Africa CDC [email protected]

