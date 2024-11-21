Health
How theSkimm founder's commitment to health issues inspired a movement to help women prioritize their health
Since its release The Skim In 2012, founders Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg set out to reinvent the way young women understood the news with a daily newsletter. Twelve years later, we have more than 7 million members and are on a mission to address preventive health care.
“Women face a lot of barriers when it comes to working in the medical world, whether it’s because it’s hard to get an appointment, it’s hard to deal with insurance, or it’s hard to take the time to make an appointment. medical gas lighting“There are a myriad of different reasons why gender inequality occurs in health care,” Zakin recently told Know Your Value.
To help women take the driver's seat of their own health, theSkimm recently launched started the tool Schedule and track important medical appointments and tests. As part of theSkimm #Don't wait campaign, This free, personalized tool covers everything from how and when to schedule your next OB-GYN appointment to navigating mental health exams.
Data shows that American women are spending less time prioritizing their health. in fact, Almost half of women skip preventive care or screening appointmentsmeanwhile 70% of Millennials Additionally, 74 percent of Gen Z women say they struggle to prioritize their health.
For Zakin, this is personal. In 2022, she underwent back surgery, but suffered from lingering pain from the surgery. “It was really debilitating,” she said. “I went to another doctor to get another opinion, and I remember him saying, 'Maybe it's stress.'
she knew that It was Zakin, whose back pain was exacerbated by stress, was disappointed to find he had few answers about next steps or treatment options.
She realized that to navigate the health care system, she needed to be her own best advocate. “It is only when I continue to assert myself that [when] “I finally found a doctor who said, 'It's the obturator muscle and the inside of the hip joint,'” she said. “I just needed a little pelvic floor therapy and I was fine after that. And I think about that moment a lot. I got to know my body, I got to know myself. Something was wrong. I knew that.”
It's not just Zakin's experiences that shed light on the challenges women face when accessing health care, but also her own friends, family, and readership (the majority of whom are millennial women). There were also countless testimonies. The need to further raise awareness has increased About women's preventive health.
“At theSkimm, we're all about ways to make life smarter and easier,” Weisberg told Know Your Value. “Asserting yourself is extremely important, especially in the medical field, and in some cases it can literally be the difference between life and death for some people. And in fact, when it comes to assertiveness, step one is making a commitment. That's where this campaign began.”
But for many women, preventive health is the last thing on their mind when caring for others takes priority. Nearly 9 out of 10 women People with children under 18 say that worrying about their children's health prevents them from prioritizing their own health. “It's really about taking charge of your own health. You can't put someone else's oxygen mask on until you put it on yourself first,” says the mother of two. One Mr. Weisberg said.
In between juggling her Professional responsibilities and parentingShe often finds it difficult to take time for her health. “If you look at it, [women] They take care of people and they do this. They’re not doing it for themselves,” Weisberg added. “We're also part of a generation that stayed home during the pandemic and neglected a lot of preventive health measures. So we've seen some influx happening from that,” he said. And we want to ensure that that care is not only directed at the wonderful people we care for, but also at our own health and well-being.”
For theSkimm — it has an audience. 12 million across all platforms — This isn't their first foray outside of news. The platform has branched out into several other franchises, including theSkimm Money and theSkimm Well, as a direct result of audience feedback.
“We've grown from the daily Skimm to having multiple different franchises that show exactly how we've grown with our audience. And as we've grown, we've taken on more responsibilities. , and obviously that means making decisions about yourself and the kind of life you want to live,” Weisberg said.
Whether it's addressing readers' concerns about caring for the sandwich generation, fertility issues, and everything in between, both founders are committed to meeting the growing needs of their audiences and meeting them where they are. We've been diligently expanding our platform to meet your needs. “All of that applies to what you're thinking about during the day. How can you predict what you're going to need? And how can you navigate life more easily in small and large ways?” Can you gate it, because all of these things combine to put a huge strain on everything that this woman is trying to keep up with all day long,” Weisberg explained.
Zakin and Weisberg say the goal behind the #Don'tWait campaign is to create tangible tools to help women “feel empowered and informed about their health.” He said it was something to do. Tools are available for free In skim.
