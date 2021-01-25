Buncombe County COVID-19 vaccine deployment gains momentum

As more people are vaccinated from COVID-19 in Buncombe County and more people plan and schedule the vaccine, readers will ask more questions about it.

Governor Roy Cooper announced on January 22 that the state has passed 650,000 doses as the state continues to expand its distribution.

According to the state dashboard, on January 20, updated, 573,130 COVID-19 vaccines were given throughout North Carolina, including 76,293 second doses.

Of these, 424,274 were the first dose and 72,563 were given by a federal program to vaccinate people in long-term care facilities.

By 8:00 am on January 22, the Buncombe County Health and Welfare Department has given a total of 5,524 vaccines and expects to reach more than 6,000 by the end of the day, according to spokesman Stacy Wood. ..

According to the state, the Buncombe County total included vaccines given through Mission Health and the federal long-term care program, with 13,700 doses, including a second dose of 3,108 doses.

Vaccines give hope that the end of the pandemic is approaching, but there are still many questions that readers surround their development.

Find the first answer for your vaccine, including questions about getting COVID-19 from your vaccine, costs, consent, obligations, databases, etc. here..

Here are answers to the latest readers’ questions about getting vaccines in Buncombe County, from the latest groups for deploying vaccines to questions about how to schedule.

Answers were drawn from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services website, presentations from public health authorities, and a conversation with Fletcher Tove, Director of Emergency Preparedness for Wood and Buncombe County.

What is the timeline for more COVID-19 vaccine administration?

“We are undoubtedly expecting and expecting a higher percentage of vaccines at some point,” Tove said.

The county’s planning efforts anticipate that expected increase, he said, with plans to increase the county’s vaccination footprint to 15,000 times a week and set up a drive-through station for the second vaccination. Stated.

That’s expected, but the county hasn’t received a clear schedule or notice of dose allocation changes from the state or federal government, and he said, and there could be a shortage in the next few weeks.

But the county is building capacity and “is ready to push whatever we receive,” Tove said.

How about the second dose?

Anyone who receives the first dose does not need to schedule a second dose through the county system.

On January 20, the county switched to a new model. In this model, the person who receives the first dose of the vaccine receives a sheet detailing when and where to report the second dose.

Those who have been vaccinated between January 11th and 19th will receive a call from the county to let them know when and where they will receive their second vaccination. If you can’t get in touch by phone, you’ll get voice emails, text messages, and emails, Tove said.

They get two sheets. One is the second dose and the most useful vaccination record card, which says “Go to this place on this day of this time frame”.

The vaccination record card will tell you which vaccine was given when and when a second dose is needed. Other sheets act as more reminders.

According to Tove, it’s okay if you don’t have a recording card the second time you take it, but with a recording card, authorities can quickly track the process and access your computer system for more details. Can be prevented.

“With the current model, there is no need to schedule a second dose appointment,” he said.

What is the county doing with the remaining doses?

“There is no remaining dose at the end of the day,” Tove said. “We have all the doses in our arms.”

He said extra doses could be withdrawn from the vaccine vials, but they were considered and the rest were assigned to vaccination staff, first responders, and medical professionals waiting to receive them. I will.

Will Buncombe County immunize non-residents?

“There are no political boundaries in this vaccination effort,” according to Tove, with federal and state guidance.

He heard that some states and counties are trying to contain the vaccine only to those who are vaccinated, but Buncombe County said it wasn’t.

Given the lack of vaccines, the county encourages people to get a second dose at the same place where they received the first.

Why expand the vaccination group before the current group is fully vaccinated?

The county follows guidance from North Carolina’s existing immunization prioritization program, Tove said, which was recently modified to comply with the latest guidance from the federal government.

What is the new stage in the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine?

The state has put together a phased plan for vaccine deployment into five groups, the first two of which are currently active.

Group 1 includes healthcare professionals, long-term care staff and residents.

Group 2 includes all adults over the age of 65.

Group 3 includes frontline key workers.

Group 4 includes adults at high risk of exposure and at high risk of serious illness.

Group 5 is everyone else who wants to get the vaccine.

Who are the essential workers at the forefront of Group 3 under the new phase?

State Department of Health and Human Services Publish details Who will enter the “frontline mandatory workers” stage of vaccination on January 22nd? This is the next step open after healthcare professionals and the elderly.

NCDHHS lists eight key sectors, and workers in these sectors who go directly to work are determined according to federal priority guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by NCDHHS and are essential to the next step. Say you can think of it.

Sector containing some examples of workers:

Important manufacturing

Workers manufacturing pharmaceuticals, PPE equipment, and products needed for food and agricultural supply chains

education

Child care staff, kindergarten to high school teachers and support staff, university instructors and support staff.

Necessities

Workers in stores selling groceries and medicine

Food and agriculture

Meat packaging workers, food processing workers, farm workers, immigrant farm / fishery workers, food distribution and supply chain workers, and restaurant workers

Government and community services

US Postal Service Workers and Other Shipping Workers, Court Workers, Elected Officials, Clergy, Homeless Shelter Staff

Healthcare and public health

Public health workers and social workers

Public security

Firefighters and EMS, law enforcement agencies, correction workers, security guards, workers in public agencies dealing with abuse and laziness

traffic

Public transport workers, Department of Motor Vehicles workers, transport maintenance and repair technicians, workers supporting highway infrastructure

Who are the adults in Group 4 who are at high risk of exposure and at high risk of serious illness?

by NCDHHS websitePeople aged 16-64 years with high-risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, severe heart disease, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes fall into Group 4 regardless of living conditions.

Also, those who are imprisoned or who live in other group settings have not yet been vaccinated, and essential workers have not yet been vaccinated.

Re-focused on the CDC recommendations, the state states transportation and logistics, water and sewage, food services, shelters and housing, construction, finance, information technology and communications, energy, law, media, public health, and public workers. Here are some examples of them. safety.

The waiting list is currently enabled, but are reservations reserved at least 500 times a week until the county receives the vaccine shipment?

For planning purposes, the county still specifies a minimum dose. W

When the county receives the dose, that number of appointments are opened and people are pulled from the waiting list to fill the appointments.

How does the process added to the waiting list work? Does anyone receive a number?

Ideally, everyone should have a “waiting list ID number”. This indicates where the person is on the waiting list. For example, if the number is 1,500, then in theory there are 1,499 other names in front of that person in the waiting list.

If someone doesn’t get the number, that doesn’t mean they don’t get the appointment. It’s an organized tool.

In the future, counties will use these numbers to convey the range of waiting lists they are working on. That is, book a reservation for 8,000 people.

However, Tove warned against comparing numbers, noting that each group had its own waiting list.

This number does not necessarily reflect who gets the reservation first of the two, as one person can be 1,500 in one group and 2,000 in another. ..

While the system is being deployed, there is currently a 48-hour review period, but authorities expect it to shrink in the future.

What message does public health want to send to the community about vaccines?

“We know that even with a waiting list, there are many frustrations and surprises,” Tove said.

The problem was really summarized in supply and demand, he said, and health officials continue to seek the patience and understanding of the public as the process progresses with the current limited supply of vaccines.

“We are doing everything we can to push (the vaccine) out as soon as possible,” he said.