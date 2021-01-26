Health
What you need to know about COVID-19 in London on Tuesday
Recent development:
What’s the latest information on London?
The Middlesex London Health Unit reports one of the lowest numbers of new COVID-19 infections in more than two months. There were 19 new positive infections reported on Tuesday, the number not seen since December 8, when 16 cases were recorded.
Two people died on Tuesday. One is in his 90s and the other is in his 60s. One lived in a long-term care facility.
MLHU said its jurisdiction currently has 1,569 known active cases, most of which are in London. Demographics with the highest prevalence continue to be in their twenties, accounting for a quarter of all positive cases.
172 people have died in the London area. According to the health unit, 3,747 people have recovered.
What about the situation outside of London?
In southwestern public health, the number of cases increased from the previous day, with 13 new cases. One died. There are 230 known active cases in this area, which stretches from Woodstock to St. Thomas and includes all of Oxford County and Elgin County.
In the Hurompers situation, there were 122 known active cases on Tuesday. One of the fewest new cases reported, two were recorded by the health unit. One in Stratford and one in North Perth were positive.
Is there a new outbreak?
number! And some have been resolved. MLHU reported this week that outbreaks at several long-term care facilities, including Kensington Village and Dochester Terrace, have been resolved.
Similarly, the health unit said the two outbreaks at Victoria Hospital had been resolved. They were stationed in the Geriatric Behavior Unit and the Prenatal Ward.
Throughout Ontario, there are 246 long-term care facilities, or about 39% of the state’s 626 facilities, with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Maple manners in Tillsonburg suffer from the outbreak of the virus. Twenty people were killed and the health unit said on Tuesday that 85 residents and 52 staff were infected.
