Working on some FAQs about Covid-19

2020 was the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, but we are just beginning to recognize the impact on Malaysia’s limited healthcare resources.

The silver lining means that we too know more about the disease. And now we have a new weapon in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in the form of multiple vaccine options.

We are also fighting information demics, but not all available information is reliable.

In today’s column, we’ll share answers to frequently asked questions as a pulmonologist.

From the throat. Is it Covid-19?

Yes. No, maybe.

Unfortunately, there is no way to be 100% sure if you have Covid-19 based solely on your symptoms.

Symptoms associated with this illness, such as fever, sore throat, cough, drowsiness, headache, and loss of odor, are not unique to Covid-19 and may be due to a viral infection or other respiratory illness. .. ..

Antigen and virus PCR (polymerase chain reaction) swab tests help confirm the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

People with symptoms or risk factors should send lower thresholds for testing.

People over the age of 50 and those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart failure, renal failure, and obesity are at increased risk of complications from Covid-19.

I was told to quarantine my home-what does that mean?

Patients with Covid-19 are categorized as follows according to their symptoms and need for support:

Category 1: No symptoms

Category 2: Symptoms but lungs unaffected

Category 3: Evidence of pneumonia on chest x-ray

Category 4: Need oxygen to help breathing

Category 5: Many Organs Affected

Category 1 and 2 patients can be quarantined at home if appropriate.

The ease with which this can be done depends on each individual’s circumstances, as well as the duration (usually 10-14 days).

Whenever possible, you should take the following steps:

Details and guidance are available from the MySejahtera app and the contacts assigned at your local Covid-19 Assessment Center.

When do I need to be admitted to the hospital?

If you are a patient isolated at home, the presence of any of the following symptoms should be alerted to the relevant clinic, hospital, or Covid-19 Assessment Center.

Fever worsens

shortness of breath

Chest pain

I can’t eat or drink properly

Deteriorating lethargy, such as being unable to get out of bed

Can’t get up without help

Persistent symptoms that continue to worsen, such as cough, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Decline in consciousness

Reduction of urine frequency and / or volume within 24 hours

The MySejahtera app has tools that you can use to monitor the above symptoms.

Do you want to get the vaccine?

Yes.

Not only does it protect me as an individual at the forefront, but it also reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to my patients, colleagues, loved ones, and society in general, especially the more vulnerable.

Are you worried about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine? Does the mRNA vaccine affect our genes?

Vaccines based on mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology do not alter our DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence.

It also stays in the cytoplasm of our cells and does not go to the nucleus (where DNA is).

In other words, the mRNA vaccine does not come into contact with our genome.

All vaccines are at risk of causing side effects. Nothing is always 100% safe for everyone, like drugs and vaccines.

The important thing is to balance the benefits and risks.

Vaccines can cause fever and discomfort at the injection site.

At the time of this writing, Moderna vaccine data identified 10 severe allergic reactions from 4,014,396 shots. That’s 2.5 per million times, or 0.0002%, with zero deaths.

There is an increased risk of lightning strikes.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that allergic reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine occur in about 11 people for every 1 million vaccinations.

Compare this to Malaysia’s Covid-19 mortality rate, which is four for every 1,000 infections.

And this doesn’t include those who survived, but you have to live with them Long term Organ damage and pulmonary fibrosis.

Will things get back to normal after vaccination?

No. It takes time for everyone to be vaccinated, and not everyone can be vaccinated (such as pregnant women and children).

At this time, the impact of new strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus on vaccine efficacy is also unknown.

We also do not know if repeated injections or boosters of the vaccine are needed.

Ultimately, vaccines help reduce the risk of infection and illness, but they are not a panacea and cannot completely stop a pandemic.

Wearing masks, washing hands, “new normal” physical distances, and avoiding crowded, crowded, poorly ventilated areas should not change immediately.

Dr. Helmy Haja Mydin is a respiratory physician and chief executive officer of the Socio-Economic Research Initiative, a think tank specializing in evidence-based policy. For more information, please send an email to starhealth @ thestar.com.my. The information provided is for educational and communication purposes only. Star We do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, functionality, usefulness, or other guarantees regarding the content displayed in this column. Star We disclaim all liability for loss, property damage, or personal injury directly or indirectly incurred by our reliance on such information.