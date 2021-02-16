Ultra-fast Covid test “paves the way back to normal”





S Faster COVID test It will pave the way for a return to normal, but people who do not have a “vaccine passport” may face some international problems. Travel restrictions, A leading expert said today. He also emphasized that “super-quick” tests are likely to be used to access some venues and will pave the way for normalization. Asked that a “vaccine passport” would be an unavoidable condition for traveling abroad in the future, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: Will appear. “But it requires a bit of work. “First, the government needs to agree on the type of system to use. Second, it requires similar certification for those who have had the disease and who can prove it. You need to keep in mind that you have antibodies against the virus. “So there’s a little work to do, but I think it’s especially important for travel.” Asked about concerns about discriminating against unvaccinated people, he added: “Yes, I think that’s the reality. “Our people who are not yet in a position to be vaccinated will probably not be able to travel as widely as those who have them for a short time.” However, he believes that the current situation of “extreme shortage” of vaccines will be resolved in the coming months as more vaccines go live and production increases. Relation “The big problem for me is making the vaccine accessible to people all over the world,” he added. “People in some countries feel that it is not right to be vaccinated, and people in other countries are not vaccinated at all and are still at great risk of death.” He believes that accurate mass testing could eventually be used to access restaurants and other places. “For most of us, the secret to getting life back to some extent is the availability of really reliable, ultra-rapid tests that can be run anywhere, and you can say when they give you results. The results are reliable to me, “he explained. “Certificates of vaccination may be further required for overseas travel and other activities that actually enter another jurisdiction. “But moving around will be a quick test.”

