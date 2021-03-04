South Jersey sleep away camp given a green light in the summer





Overnight summer camps are fun for kids and adults of all ages who want to stay away from home and enjoy the wonderful outdoors. Summer camps are also a great way for children to interact with other children of their age. New Jersey has some of the most beautiful and historic campgrounds. Here’s some great news for camping enthusiasts from Governor Murphy.according to NJ.com, The sleep away camp is officially open for the first time this summer. Last summer, all sleep away camps were closed for COVID-19. The announcement will be made well before the start of summer, so the campsite will be properly and extensively prepared for the season according to all safety protocols to ensure guest safety. The governor is also outdoors a wedding ceremony You can also increase the number of attendees to 35% of the capacity, up to 150 people. 150 is also the magic number of outdoor weddings. Face masks should be worn except for eating and drinking. Teachers are currently eligible for the vaccine from March 15th with childcare and transportation workers. The list of vaccine recipients will be expanded further from March 29th. Galloway patch.. The newly expanded vaccine list will include the following important frontline workers: Food protection, including grocery store and restaurant workers

Long-term care and support

Warehouse storage and logistics

Social welfare support staff

Hospitality

Individual election

Medical supply chain

Postal and delivery services

clergyman

Judicial system Source: nj.com 1 nj.com 2 patch.com

