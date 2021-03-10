Louisiana has announced that more residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine | Coronavirus





Shreveport, Louisiana-After Edwards, Governor of Louisiana, announced on Tuesday that more people were able to get the COVD-19 vaccine, the clinic had already seen them lined up. After the announcement, there was no influx of people, but we are now making adjustments and preparing for the crowd. Sherry Rayleigh, Vaccine Coordinator at LSU Heath, taught us what they are doing to prepare. “From tomorrow we will be able to run eight lines at a time. We have a fourth tent. This is currently a well-qualified population and we will do our best to get everyone in and out. Time To Lee “ For information on the location and registration site of vaccines in the Parish of Cado Here.. From Louisiana Health: Vaccine Eligibility Effective Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Louisiana has expanded its eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people in good health who may be at increased risk of illness. If you are between the ages of 18 and 64 (or 16 years or older if you are vaccinated with Pfizer) and have any of the following conditions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: If you are pregnant, you are eligible regardless of age. Eligibility by age or condition Those over 65 years old

Dialysis providers and patients

Pregnant person Person with a specific medical condition 18-64 years old (or 16 years old or older with Pfizer vaccine only) and having at least one of the following conditions CDC.. To get the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Certification Form Before their appointment.

cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Down’s syndrome

Cardiac conditions including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (immunity weakening)

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30kg / m2 or more

Sickle cell disease

Current or previous smokers

Type 2 diabetes

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

High blood pressure or high blood pressure

A condition in which the immune system is weakened due to blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other drugs that weaken the immune system (immunity weakness).

Chronic liver disease

Overweight (BMI> 25 kg / m2, but <30 kg / m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)

Severe neurological conditions such as dementia

Thalassemia (a type of blood type)

Type 1 diabetes Eligibility by workforce category Outpatient and outpatient providers and staff

Dialysis provider

Behavioral healthcare providers and staff

Emergency medical clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Non-Emergency Medical Transport (NEMT) Providers and Staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including community or home care recipients aged 16 and over, as well as clients of home health care institutions)

American Sign Language (ASL) and Foreign Language Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) work in a community and clinic-based environment and are both deafblind and deafblind clients.

Health-related support personnel (laboratory staff, morgue staff in contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

School of medical students, residents and staff

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State legislature

Key State and Local COVID Emergency Response Personnel

Some election staff prior to the March and April elections

Teachers and other support staff working in the field or day care from kindergarten to high school

..





