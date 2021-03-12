Health
A study of Mayo Clinic, an mRNA vaccine that is effective in reducing the risk of asymptomatic infections, has been found
According to a study released on March 10, people who received both Pfizer-BioNTech messenger RNA vaccines and had no symptoms were at risk of being COVID-19-positive compared to those who were not vaccinated. It’s 80% lower. Clinical infection.
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minnesota, conducted SARS-CoV-2 on adult patients in several parts of the healthcare system between December 17, 2020 and February 8, 2021. Review of molecular screening tests. Procedural screening tests were performed on 39,156 patients during the study.
Of the 3,006 preprocedural screening tests performed on patients who were asymptomatic with COVID-19 and had previously been vaccinated with at least one mRNA vaccine, 42 were virus-positive. Of the 45,327 screens performed on asymptomatic, unvaccinated patients, 1,436 were COVID-19 positive.
“We found that asymptomatic patients who received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, the first approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccine more than 10 days before screening, were 72% less likely to test positive. ” Said Aaron Tande, MD, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist and co-author of the study. “Compared to the unvaccinated group, 73% fewer people received two doses.”
For patients receiving both doses, researchers observed that after adjusting for other factors, the risk of a positive COVID-19 test was reduced by 80%.
