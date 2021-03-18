A rare disease transmitted by bat and bird droppings found in the countryside of Alberta





A team from the Alberta Precision Laboratory and the University of Alberta have discovered that a rare lung disease associated with bats and birds lives in Alberta. Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection that is transmitted through bat and bird droppings that may be present in contaminated dust particles. Upon inhalation, patients experience respiratory infections with flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, and headache. read more: Newfoundland travelers get a mysterious illness dating back to a cave trip in Cuba According to a Thursday news release from Alberta Health Services, histoplasmosis has always been a travel-related illness, with cases usually associated with people who have come into contact with feces in old homes, churches, construction sites, and parks. “Therefore, if you are cleaning a construction site or people’s house, an old house, a construction, or an old church, it is part of the area where the exposure occurred,” said APL’s Chief Clinical Clinic for Fungal Diseases. Microbiologist Tanis Dingle said. Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta. The story continues under the ad









1:34 Check the reality: New flu strains in pigs are not an imminent threat to people





Check the reality: New flu strains in pigs are not an imminent threat to people – June 30, 2020

Forty-five cases were identified in Alberta between 2011 and 2018. “Histoplasmosis has always been considered a travel-related infection, so I was surprised at the number of locally acquired cases,” Dingle said. “We now know that it definitely lives in Alberta and can infect people who come into contact with it.” Trend story US Sends 1.5 Million AstraZeneca Vaccines to Canada: Report

A woman with military sentiment over her allegations “seeing the undercurrent of anger”: senior female police officer APL and the University of Arizona team have begun to investigate whether the disease is infected in Alberta, noting that positive cases have begun to be identified in labor-related laboratories. Using epidemiological data and genetic analysis of confirmed cases in Alberta, the researchers determined that 15 of them were locally obtained. The incident occurred primarily in rural Alberta, including Thunder, Stettler, County, Stony Plain, and Spruce Grove. The story continues under the ad read more: Alberta Pork refers to the first piglet-killing disease found in the state The disease is commonly found in the central United States, southern Ontario, and parts of Quebec. Previously, the geographical extent of the disease was not considered to be northwest of Minnesota. According to Dingle, the number of cases is not increasing in Alberta, and it is possible that no cases were previously detected or that they were unaware that they were infected in Alberta. “The seven years we’ve examined show no trends or increases, but what people need to know is that people in Alberta are at high risk because it’s still a very rare infection. Activity. “









2:22 Experts say new swine flu strains need to be carefully monitored





According to experts, strains of the new strain of influenza need to be closely monitored – July 1, 2020

This finding is also important because, according to the team, histoplasmosis can be difficult to diagnose and may be ruled out by a doctor if the patient has no travel history. The story continues under the ad “Knowing that histoplasmosis is here helps improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients who have never traveled to traditional danger areas,” said an assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Alberta. Iran Schwartz said. “Histoplasmosis can be a difficult disease to diagnose and treat, and patients often spend months before a correct diagnosis is made. “Awareness that the disease is here is an important first step in helping doctors consider the diagnosis and order the appropriate tests.” read more: A deadly pig virus that killed millions of piglets in the United States for the second time in Alberta Researchers don’t know what pushed the disease further north, but they are investigating climate change as a possible factor. Increases in temperature and precipitation have been recorded in Alberta over the last few decades, which may have created better conditions for histoplasmosis to inhabit Alberta’s soil. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos