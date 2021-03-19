Researchers investigate the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on residents of long-term care facilities





Long-term care facilities are the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, and 70% of deaths from COVID-19 occur in long-term care facilities or long-term care facilities. Through the COVID-19 Immune Task Force (CITF), the Government of Canada understands the effects of vaccination in care facility residents and factors that may be directly related to outbreaks, led by McMaster University researchers. We support research aimed at this. .. About $ 5 million has been donated to this study. This is one of the largest single studies focused on Canadian long-term care facilities. Schlegel Villages, St. The study, which is affiliated with Joseph’s Health System and the Health Sciences North Research Institute, will involve more than 2,000 residents, staff, and visitors of long-term care facilities in Ontario over the course of a year. “We determine how well vaccination works in long-term sanatorium residents, and their previous exposure to viral and immune system reactions protects them or further infects them. We aim to discover if we can be vulnerable to the virus, “says Dr. Andrew Costa. -Principal Investigator of the Study and Associate Professor of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impacts at McMaster. The team will also determine which factors within the care facility may be directly related to the outbreak and whether previously infected homes may occur in the future. “We plan to map this information to other available data to better understand the spread and immune response of the virus throughout the state,” adds Dr. Costa. Dr. Dawn Bowdish, an immunologist and co-principal professor of medicine at McMaster University, adds that despite widespread vaccination, outbreaks are still expected. “Most residents are dangerously susceptible to COVID-19, but some are resilient. Learn how the immune system helps some residents to get a better vaccine. Learn how to make and protect residents from future outbreaks, “she says. The research team also collaborates with scientific partners at the Ontario Department of Health, the Ontario Department of Public Health, the University of Toronto, St. Mary’s General Hospital, and the University of Waterloo. PointClickCare Technologies and the Lung Health Foundation are also supporting this research. “Our research has an immediate impact on health policy because we work directly with state policy makers and COVID-19 decision makers,” explains Dr. Bowdish. “Our team members and residents are proud to be able to participate in this cutting-edge and important research,” said James Schlegel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Schlegel Village. “The results of this study will greatly contribute to a stronger understanding of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and will help maintain the safety and health of residents. The McMaster team and other partners to carry out this area. I am honored to be able to work with you. -A groundbreaking study. “ This study provides an important opportunity for member organizations to learn more about COVID-19, institutional infections, and how vaccination affects viral infections. Last year we have come a long way in understanding COVID-19. Ongoing learning will help you fight COVID-19 after the St. Joseph Health System. “ David Warmald, President of St. Joseph Health Center Guelf, St. Joseph Life Care Center Brantford, Vice President of St. Joseph Health Systems Elder Care “COVID-19 has caused enormous damage to the elderly. In the future, such research is needed to better protect the elderly,” said Alison McGuire, MD, a member of the CITF Leadership Group. Says. “We encourage teams to work with governments, public health authorities, operators of major long-term care facilities, and others who can use the findings to quickly implement them. This study does that. I will. “ “Sadly, older people are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. “This collaborative study will provide a better understanding of vaccine-induced immunity in older people living in long-term care facilities to better protect these residents in the future.”

