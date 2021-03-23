New Jersey has reported 3,429 COVID cases and 61 deaths, with hospitalizations exceeding 2,000 for the first time in a month.

New Jersey reported an additional 3,429 confirmed cases on Tuesday Coronavirus There were 27 additional confirmed deaths as the number of hospitalized people across the state exceeded 2,000 for the first time in almost a month.

Governor Phil Murphy Said on Monday he declared New Jersey is “returning to leading the country In the spread of this virus, “the recent surge probably means it’s there. No additional announcements About relaxation of restrictions in the near future.

The 7-day average garden state for newly identified cases is now 3,391, an increase of 11% from a week ago and 29% from a month ago. This is the highest 7-day average since February 4th.

As of Monday night, there were 2,066 coronavirus cases across New Jersey hospitals-more than 2,000 cases were reported for the first time since February 25. State data.. Hospitalizations have declined since mid-January, when more than 3,700 patients were being treated, but remain close to 2,000 in two weeks.

Medical facilities and vaccine centers in New Jersey currently administer approximately 3.56 million COVID-19 vaccines. This includes more than 1.26 million people who are considered fully vaccinated. State data.. According to Murphy, about 500,000 doses of the vaccine were given last week.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of eligible adults by the end of May. Over 18% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, and more than half of adults are vaccinated at least once.

New Jersey transmission rates remained the same at 1.09 on Tuesday. A number greater than 1 indicates that the outbreak is expanding, with at least one other case occurring for each new case.

Overall, New Jersey is currently reporting 770,980 Since the state reported the first case on March 4, 2020, more than 11.6 million PCR tests have confirmed cases of coronavirus in a year. There were also 102,860 cases. Positive antigen test. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done in parallel and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.

9 million states report 24,242 inhabitants dead COVID-19-related complications — It is believed that 21,727 people have died and 2,515 people are likely to have died.

Friday’s New Jersey increased the limit for indoor and outdoor meetings from 25 to 50. Increase capacity limit Up to 50% of restaurants, gyms, health clubs, recreational facilities, arcades and personal care businesses. However, the mask obligations and social distance guidelines remain in force.

Vaccination by county

Atlantic County-117,348 doses

Bergen County-409,031 dose

Burlington County-192,226 doses

Camden County-218,301 doses

Cape May County-51,668 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-50,421 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-273,512 doses

Gloucester County-135,396 doses

Hudson County-178,681 doses

Hunterdon County-49,542 doses

Mercer County-129,485 doses

Middle Sex County-293,235 doses

Monmouth County-271,160 doses

Morris County-265,573 doses

Ocean County-221,183 doses

Passaic County-158,649 doses

SALEMCOUNTY-24,234 doses

Somerset County-145,294 doses

Sussex County-55,622 doses

UNION COUNTY-187,595 doses

Warren County-36,086 doses

Unknown county-4,130 doses

Out-of-state-92,130 doses

Number by county (sorted by most new cases)

Bergen County: 76,870 confirmed cases (362 new), 2,412 confirmed deaths (288 possible)

Hudson County: 69,777 confirmed cases (344 new), 1,889 confirmed deaths (197 possible)

Middle Sex County: 74,235 confirmed cases (332 new), 1,942 confirmed deaths (242 possible)

Monmouth County: 58,347 confirmed cases (321 new), 1,344 confirmed deaths (133 possible)

Essex County: 73,978 confirmed cases (311 new), 2,478 confirmed deaths (282 possible)

Ocean County: 57,461 confirmed cases (243 new), 1,821 confirmed deaths (144 possible)

Morris County: 36,489 confirmed cases (187 new), 928 confirmed deaths (238 possible)

Union County: 53,085 confirmed cases (178 new), 1,626 confirmed deaths (213 possible)

Passaic County: 56,318 confirmed cases (174 new), 1,579 confirmed deaths (189 possible)

Burlington County: 33,311 confirmed cases (140 new), 718 confirmed deaths (62 possible)

Camden County: 42,066 confirmed cases (129 new), 1,117 confirmed deaths (97 possible)

Mercer County: 28,085 confirmed cases (116 new), 861 confirmed deaths (43 possible)

Gloucester County: 22,675 confirmed cases (106 new), 541 confirmed deaths (30 possible)

Somerset County: 20,769 confirmed cases (100 new), 699 confirmed deaths (104 possible)

Atlantic County: 21,516 confirmed cases (90 new), 569 confirmed deaths (32 possible)

Warren County: 7,272 confirmed cases (61 new), 199 confirmed deaths (25 possible)

Sussex County: 9,096 confirmed cases (57 new), 214 confirmed deaths (65 possible)

Cumberland County: 12,884 confirmed cases (51 new), 358 confirmed deaths (37 possible)

Hunterdon County: 7,153 confirmed cases (49 new), 114 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

Salem County: 4,568 confirmed cases (48 new), 155 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Cape May County: 3,998 confirmed cases (11 new), 163 confirmed deaths (28 possible)

Hospitalization

Number of hospitalizations per day as of March 22.

As of Monday night, 2,066 patients were admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. This is 73 more than the night before. State dashboard..

This included 433 critical care or intensive care units (5 more than the previous day) and 234 ventilators (17+).

There was also 185 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday.

Hospitalization peaked in more than 8,000 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.

For school

According to the New Jersey dashboard, 188 outbreaks of school coronavirus have been reported in New Jersey, with 890 cases among students, teachers and school staff this year.

State defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school. These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school.

There are approximately 1.4 million public school students and teachers throughout the state, but the pedagogy that is occurring varies, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and all remaining remote. There is also a school.

Wednesday Murphy Encouraged more New Jersey schools Return to face-to-face learning.He also said officials A school that is “fully expected” throughout New Jersey Return to face-to-face learning “safely and responsibly” when the next school year begins in September.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (30.9%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23%), 18-29 (19.7%), 65-79 (10.7) Continue. %), 5-17 (8.9%), over 80 years old (4.8%), 0-4 (1.8%).

On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.07%), 65-79 (32.79%), 50-64 (15.68%), 30-49 (4.05%), 18- 29 follows. (0.37%), 5-17 (0%) and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,972 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths occur between residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

There is a lively outbreak At 240 facilitiesAs a result, there were 4,275 active cases among residents and 4,855 active cases among staff.

Global number

As of Tuesday morning, there were 124 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.75 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 29.8 million people and the most deaths in more than 542,900 people.

