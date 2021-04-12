Ontario reports day 3 of more than 300 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa





Ottawa-Ontario Health Authority reported 339 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Monday. This is the third consecutive day that health authorities have reported more than 300 cases per day in the city. Ottawa Public Health added 370 new cases on Sunday and 325 new cases on Saturday. The state added 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, as well as 15 deaths from the disease and 2,445 newly resolved cases. A local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is scheduled around noon. OPH figures are often different from state-provided figures due to the different data collection times for each report by state and local health units. Ottawa vaccine As of April 9: Dosage 1: 167,822

Dosage 2: 27,395

Total dose received: 223,150 The city received 25,740 Pfizer vaccines, 11,800 Modana vaccines and 11,200 AstraZeneca vaccines during the week of April 4. Ottawa Public Health Report 157,037 Ottawa residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which makes up 15% of the population. COVID-19 inspection in Ottawa The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force will be released this afternoon, The Ontario government states that 47,929 COVID-19 tests were completed state-wide on Sunday. Cases of COVID-19 around the area Eastern Ontario Health Units: 38

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 Cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 22 cases

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: 17

Renfrew County and District Health Units: 0 This story will be updated. CTV News will be up to date when it becomes available.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos