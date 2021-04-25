Healthcare providers are preparing to re-administer Johnson & Johnson doses





Madison, Wisconsin (WMTV)- Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination resumed After the federal government lifted the 11-day suspension on Friday. The single dose vaccine was suspended due to concerns about rare blood clots. Although the vaccine has a warning label for side effects, local authorities have responded to federal leaders that the benefits outweigh the risks. “We are more likely to be hit by lightning strikes,” said Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health. The message from health officials is that the vaccine is safe and people should be relieved to receive a Johnson & Johnson injection. “There are no major concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Pothof explained. At the beginning of April, when 15 women developed a rare blood clot, a single dose was suspended. The vaccine will display a warning for women under the age of 50. “For those who are worried about it, they may look for Pfizer, Modana,” said Pothoff, but providers always know in advance which vaccines will be available on someone’s booking date. He explained that it can be difficult because it is not always the case. Pothof added that some people still want a single dose shot. “They are busy and don’t have much time to quit their jobs,” he said. Healthcare providers are now preparing to resume administration of Johnson & Johnson doses. Many still have some doses on the shelves. MoKharbat, Vice President of Pharmacy Services at SSM Health, said: Kharbat responded to Pothof, saying SSM received calls from people waiting for Johnson & Johnson’s shots. Ian Hedges, CEO of HealthNet, a free clinic in Rock County, said HealthNet was vaccinated before the suspension and is working to prepare the remaining doses. “You just need to refrigerate, not very cold,” Hedges explains. According to Hedges, Health Net used a single vaccine at several community events and in Rock County Prison without any side effects. Officials said, most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective, meaning that the more shots you have with your weapon, the more everyone wins. “For now, vaccination is of utmost importance,” Hedges added. “Infectious diseases that have killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States can only be stopped by that route if all of us have been vaccinated. It means getting the first shot accessible. “ SSM Health said it could start managing Johnson & Johnson within a few days. Copyright 2021 WMTV. all rights reserved.

