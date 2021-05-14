Health
Everything you need to know about vaginal health
Royal Oak, Michigan (WXYZ-TV) — A doctor at Karen O’Brien discovered a mass during a routine examination in 2015. The mass was found to be ovarian cancer and did not recur once or twice. But three times.
Karen received three chemotherapy and one radiation therapy last time, but ended in February.
Relation: Women’s Health Week: Everything You Need to Know About Postpartum Health
“The hard part of this is that we don’t know if it worked until this Monday,” she told Action News.
Karen, a high school volleyball coach in Monroe, helped create “Teal Attack” Teal is the color of ovarian cancer. She also works closely with the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) to raise awareness of lesser-known diseases than other cancers.
Relation: Women’s Health Week: Everything You Need to Know About Breast Health
“The awareness of breast cancer is very high. Their month is October. Karen said,” In September, you can see pink everywhere. The month of teal attack is September. It’s rarely seen, and part of using teal attacks at sporting events is to raise money and awareness. “
According to the National Cancer Institute, 1.2% of women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime.
“The dilemma of ovarian cancer is that it has very limited usefulness in screening and true prevention of ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Sangeeta Kaur, Associate Medical Director of OBGYN at Beaumont Royal Oak.
According to the CDC, common signs of ovarian cancer include:
- Bleeding from the vagina.
- Pressure or pain in the pelvic area
- Fullness
- Dietary problems or feeling full too early
- Changes in bathroom habits that require frequent urination
“Age is the two greatest risk factor for ovarian cancer, so women over the age of 50 are more likely to develop ovarian cancer and have a family history of ovarian cancer,” Dr. Cowl said in action news. Told to.
Karen is positive for BRCA1, a common genetic mutation associated with ovarian cancer. Something that runs in her family.
For cervical cancer, 0.6% of women in the United States are diagnosed in their lifetime. According to the National Cancer Institute, the proportion of new cases of cervical cancer is 7.5 out of 100,000.
The best way to prevent cervical cancer is to screen action news for cervical cancer with regular Papanicolaou stains and get an HPV vaccine available to both men and women aged 9-26 years. is. Shots are generally given to adolescents.
“We certainly have data on vaccines for more than 12 to 15 years, which has significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer,” she said. “Uterine cancer is actually the most common GYN-related cancer.”
It was uterine cancer that killed Michelle Campbell’s mother last year.
“The cancer had mutated into her lungs and spread quickly. She was in stage 4 when she passed,” Michelle from Clarkston told Action News.
3.1% of women in the United States will be diagnosed with uterine cancer in their lifetime. Michelle said her mother had postponed regular doctor visits for years.
“I don’t know how much she had it, probably at least a year or two,” she said.
Papanicolaou stains do not screen for uterine or ovarian cancer, but doctors say that seeing a doctor is an important step towards overall health in the first place. Dr. Cowl.
Like Karen, Michelle hopes that her family’s story may inspire others to take action before it’s too late.
“It may save your life,” Michelle told Action News.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]