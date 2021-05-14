Everything you need to know about vaginal health

Royal Oak, Michigan (WXYZ-TV) — A doctor at Karen O’Brien discovered a mass during a routine examination in 2015. The mass was found to be ovarian cancer and did not recur once or twice. But three times.

Karen received three chemotherapy and one radiation therapy last time, but ended in February.

“The hard part of this is that we don’t know if it worked until this Monday,” she told Action News.

Karen, a high school volleyball coach in Monroe, helped create “Teal Attack” Teal is the color of ovarian cancer. She also works closely with the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) to raise awareness of lesser-known diseases than other cancers.

“The awareness of breast cancer is very high. Their month is October. Karen said,” In September, you can see pink everywhere. The month of teal attack is September. It’s rarely seen, and part of using teal attacks at sporting events is to raise money and awareness. “

According to the National Cancer Institute, 1.2% of women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime.

“The dilemma of ovarian cancer is that it has very limited usefulness in screening and true prevention of ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Sangeeta Kaur, Associate Medical Director of OBGYN at Beaumont Royal Oak.

According to the CDC, common signs of ovarian cancer include:

Bleeding from the vagina.

Pressure or pain in the pelvic area

Fullness

Dietary problems or feeling full too early

Changes in bathroom habits that require frequent urination

“Age is the two greatest risk factor for ovarian cancer, so women over the age of 50 are more likely to develop ovarian cancer and have a family history of ovarian cancer,” Dr. Cowl said in action news. Told to.

Karen is positive for BRCA1, a common genetic mutation associated with ovarian cancer. Something that runs in her family.

For cervical cancer, 0.6% of women in the United States are diagnosed in their lifetime. According to the National Cancer Institute, the proportion of new cases of cervical cancer is 7.5 out of 100,000.

The best way to prevent cervical cancer is to screen action news for cervical cancer with regular Papanicolaou stains and get an HPV vaccine available to both men and women aged 9-26 years. is. Shots are generally given to adolescents.

“We certainly have data on vaccines for more than 12 to 15 years, which has significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer,” she said. “Uterine cancer is actually the most common GYN-related cancer.”

It was uterine cancer that killed Michelle Campbell’s mother last year.

“The cancer had mutated into her lungs and spread quickly. She was in stage 4 when she passed,” Michelle from Clarkston told Action News.

3.1% of women in the United States will be diagnosed with uterine cancer in their lifetime. Michelle said her mother had postponed regular doctor visits for years.

“I don’t know how much she had it, probably at least a year or two,” she said.

Papanicolaou stains do not screen for uterine or ovarian cancer, but doctors say that seeing a doctor is an important step towards overall health in the first place. Dr. Cowl.

Like Karen, Michelle hopes that her family’s story may inspire others to take action before it’s too late.

“It may save your life,” Michelle told Action News.