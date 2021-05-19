What you need to know about youth summer camps during COVID-19 | Lifestyle

What you need to know about youth summer camps during COVID-19
(TNS) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection in youth summer camps. But what do these guidelines mean for families and children looking forward to the ritual of attending an overnight or daytime summer camp?
“There is more than one strategy to completely eliminate risk, but multiple strategies can be used to reduce the risk for everyone who participates,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease doctor. Says.
Some strategies include limiting the size of the camp as much as possible to make it a small group of children. Perhaps there is one camp counselor or supervisor, rather than mixing a large group of children.
“Testing before joining the camp 1-3 days before the start of the camp is another strategy that helps reduce the risk of someone infected coming to the camp and infecting others,” said Dr. Rajapakse. say. “And, surely, if someone feels sick or has some form of symptom, they shouldn’t attend.”
“The great thing about summer camps is that most of the activities are done outdoors, and we know that the risk of infection is much lower outdoors. In indoor environments, masking is recommended as well as , Adhering to physical distance recommendations to further reduce the risk of infection, “says Dr. Rajapakse.
“Certain activities in the camp can pose a higher risk. They include eating together. These can be clearly masked, especially while you are eating. It’s time when people really need to follow physical distance recommendations because they can’t. Additional types of supervision and education for children at that time will be important, and most activities are possible. Keeping it outdoors as long as possible is one of the other recommended strategies. “
Dr. Rajapakse says each family and child situation is unique. Knowing who is in your family and who is at high risk of illness is an important consideration. “If you have a healthy child whose risk factors for a more serious illness are unknown, it may certainly be a lower risk situation for sending your child to camp. On the other hand, there is an underlying illness. If you have children and you are at high risk of illness, and if your children are infected, it may not be best to send them to a camp-type or group-type setting. “
Gather information about camp safety protocols and plans to ensure a safe experience for your child.
“What the camps are doing, what precautions they are taking, what guidance local public health organizations are giving them, and what they are following. It’s also important to understand how tightly you plan. (This information) will help you feel a little more comfortable when making decisions, ”explains Dr. Rajapakse.
“Last year we know that some children suffered from mental health problems, isolation, anxiety and depression. Certainly, for them, returning to activities like going to a summer camp Yes, I really enjoyed it in the past — it could make a big difference to their well-being during the summer, ”says Dr. Rajapakse.
(C) 2021 Mayo Clinic News Network
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
