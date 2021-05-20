The hesitation of COVID vaccine increases. The body of a Samaton man has been excavated and the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues.Victorian budget inherited





An Australian male brother who died in India on COVID-19 before his mother died repeated a “humble request” to the federal government to give his 83-year-old father a visa. Sunil Khanna, an Australian citizen from western Sydney, 51 years old. Lived in New Delhi before his death And he was taking care of his older parents, an Indian citizen. “Within four days my life was upset,” his brother Sanjay Kanna told Nine. today Show on Thursday morning. “First my brother and then my mother died within 24 hours of the infection, and my father has just recovered. [from COVID-19].. He is part of my last family … help take my dad home before it’s too late. He is an 83-year-old man alone, and no one helps him there. “ In tears, Kanna said she would follow all necessary quarantine restrictions and government guidelines. He said he was always a citizen of Australian law and immigrated in 1992. “Humanitarianly, give him a visa to come here and live with me,” he said. Kanna said she was happy to live in a country that is safe from COVID-19. “Currently, Indians are not allowed visas of any kind,” said Sanjay Deshwal, an immigration agent in Sydney, who is looking for ways to grant a travel exemption. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that there are 11,000 Australians in India who have registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to return to Australia.

