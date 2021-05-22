Orange County Records 29 New Cases of COVID-19

Orange County reported 29 new COVID-19 infections and 5 additional deaths on Saturday. According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals was 68 on Saturday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit dropped from 10 to 9.

Saturday figures boost a cumulative total of 254,975 cases and 5,047 deaths.

37% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators were available in the county.

Another 9,656 COVID-19 test was reported on Saturday, bringing the county total to 3,860,627.

The good news is that there are more signs of returning to normal surfaces, such as the general reopening of Knott’s Berry Farm on Friday. Buena Park’s theme park is celebrating its 100th anniversary, which was put on hold for last year’s pandemic.

Orange County is currently eligible to move to the yellow layer of California’s COVID-19 resumption plan. This means that theme parks, restaurants and bars are preparing to expand their capacity. Darsha Phillips will report on NBC4 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, approved a state announcement on Friday that he was on track to lift most of the COVID-19 regulations in mid-June.

“Believe it or not, I think what they’re doing is actually okay, but there’s a caveat,” Neumer told City News Service. “In the future, we may need to perform an about face and return to the world of masking,” Neumer said, although this summer is likely to be a “generous time” for the coronavirus. , Says that another wave may come in the fall or winter.

It now makes sense for Californians to give up their summer masks. He added that it would be easier to ask for a mask again in the fall if there was another surge.

“We need to understand that this is not a declaration of victory,” Neumer said. “This is a declaration that you can easily monitor your statistics this summer.”

Neumer added, “I believe there is a seasonal pattern in the long run” of the increase in COVID-19 infection. “We will see more cases in the fall or winter,” he said. “And I don’t think it’s as bad as the previous waves, but it’s there … when it’s not raining, and when it’s not raining now, don’t wear a raincoat.” But Neumer “You need to put a mask in the drawer, not the trash,” he said.

Orange County entered the least restrictive yellow layer of the reopening blueprint on Wednesday. This will allow many companies, such as cinemas and gyms, to participate in more people, and museums, zoos and aquariums will be fully operational.

For the first time, bars and distilleries can be opened indoors. Theme parks such as Disneyland can increase the number of participants.

According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily case rate for the county per 100,000 people dropped from 1.8 last week to 1.5. The overall test positive rate increased from 1% to 0.9%, and the county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, decreased from 1.2% to 0.9%.

Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana’s Children’s Museum, announced Thursday that it will reopen on May 28th. The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum reopened on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic was closed last year. However, the move was planned regardless of whether the county moved to the yellow layer.

Hugh Hewitt, Chairman of the Nixon Foundation, said: The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.