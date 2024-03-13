UK plans to pay asylum seekers moving to Rwanda | migration news





The plan is separate from Rwanda's delayed plan to deport most asylum seekers to the African country.

The British government is considering a plan to pay asylum seekers whose applications were unsuccessful up to 3,000 pounds ($3,840) to move to Rwanda.

The proposed plan, which is part of the agreement with Rwanda, was drawn up by ministers with the aim of dealing with a backlog of tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have been denied the right to remain but cannot return to countries deemed unsafe.

The plan is separate from the controversial Rwandan bill, an earlier plan to deport most asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Instead, it expands existing policies that provide financial assistance to help people return to their home countries.

According to the Home Office, 19,000 people were voluntarily removed from the UK last year. Under the new extension, people will receive money if they agree to live in Rwanda, which the British government considers a safe third country despite reports from human rights groups of political repression.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that it was exploring voluntary migration for people who do not have the right to remain here in Rwanda.

Rejected asylum seekers will not be able to work legally in the UK but will be able to work legally in Rwanda and will be eligible for a further five years of support agreed in the 2022 deportation plan.

Deputy Business Secretary Kevin Hollinrake said on Wednesday the new policy was an effective use of public funds. So £3,000 is of course a lot of money, but it nonetheless costs a lot of money to keep people in the UK who have failed to apply for asylum, he told LBC radio.

illegal plan

The plan comes as the government struggles to resolve legal challenges to Rwandan legislation, which Britain's Supreme Court last year ruled illegal on the grounds that it violated British and international human rights law.

A protester holds a placard outside the Supreme Court on November 15, 2023, in London, England, the day the court handed down its ruling on whether the government can proceed with plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. [Peter Nicholls/Reuters]

In an effort to overcome court resistance, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government is pushing legislation through parliament that would block further legal challenges by declaring Rwanda a so-called safe country for asylum seekers.

Rwanda currently has the capacity to accept hundreds of asylum seekers from the UK each year, the British government said, adding that capacity could be increased.

Sunak said he wanted the first deportation flights to depart in the coming months ahead of national elections expected later this year.

