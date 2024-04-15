British Man Didn't Go to University But Now Earns Rs 10 Crore at Deloitte Read his story





He received an acceptance letter from Warwick University but turned it down.

Ben Newton, a 30-year-old man from England, has never gone to university. But luckily, he works as a partner at Deloitte. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the average salary for the job is one million pounds (about Rs 10 crore). His journey began 12 years ago when he enrolled in Deloitte’s Brightstart apprenticeship program. Mr Newton became a partner at the firm last year, becoming the first partner in Deloitte's Brightstart apprenticeship program for school dropouts.

He said: “I grew up in Dorset. My father left school at 16 to join the army. My mother worked in a pub and then as a travel agent. I grew up far from London and the world.” Mr Newton was the first person in his family to receive an offer to go to university. He received an offer to study mathematics at the University of Warwick, but decided to join Brightstart so he could start early and earn money. . Currently he works as an auditor and is also a qualified accountant.

Mr Newton wrote on his blog: “I took up a place at the University of Warwick to study mathematics, which I had been looking forward to. But that summer, I was working a couple of jobs to save money and decided to research graduate schemes to help with that. “I did it,” he said. What I want to do after graduating from college. I came across dropout plan options and decided to apply to a few of them for some good practice. I had no intention of straying from my path.”

He said he had several interviews, one of which was from Deloitte. He added, “I wanted to take on a similar role after graduating from college, and I took it on because I was a little impatient. I know that I would have loved learning and the social aspect of college, but I'm curious to see how it will turn out.” That would have happened if I had chosen that path, but looking back, I still think it was the right decision.”

In particular, Deloitte launched the Brightstart program to increase the number of recruits and provide them with an alternative to going to college, that is, a path to employment. Expanding the talent pool by finding individuals who do not want to attend university is a popular topic, as is encouraging people from lower socio-economic backgrounds to join the profession.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/uk-man-never-went-to-college-now-earns-rs-10-crore-at-deloitte-read-his-story-5439260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos