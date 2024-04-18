An 82-foot-long giant lizard fish discovered on a British beach may be the largest marine reptile ever discovered





Scientists have unearthed the remains of a 200-million-year-old giant sea monster, the largest marine reptile ever discovered.

The newly discovered creatures are members of a group called ichthyosaurs, which were one of the dominant marine predators during the Mesozoic Era (251.9 to 66 million years ago). The newly described species lived during the late Triassic period (251.9 million to 201.4 million years ago).

Ichthyosaurs reached gigantic sizes as early as the Mesozoic Era, but it was not until the late Triassic that the largest species appeared.

The Mesozoic Era is known as the age of dinosaurs, but ichthyosaurs themselves were not dinosaurs. Instead, they evolved from another group of reptiles. Their evolutionary path closely resembles that of whales, which evolved from land mammals that later returned to the sea. And like whales, they breathed air and gave birth to live calves.

The newly discovered ichthyosaur species was excavated piece by piece at Blue Anchor, Somerset, England, between 2020 and 2022. The first chunk of fossil was discovered atop a rock on the beach, meaning a passerby discovered it and left it there for others to examine, the researchers explained in their paper. The researchers published their findings April 17 in the journal PLOS One.

The reptile's remains consist of a series of 12 pieces of the surangular bone found in the upper part of the lower jaw. Researchers estimate the bone was 2 meters (6.5 feet) long and the living animal was about 25 meters long.

Researchers named the sea monster Ichthyotitan severnensis, meaning giant lizard fish of the River Severn, after the Severn estuary where it was discovered. The team believes this is not only a new species, but an entirely new genus of ichthyosaurs. More than 100 species are already known.

Get the world's most exciting discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.

A huge pair of Ichthyotitan severnensis swimming. (Image credit: Gabriel Ugueto, CC-BY 4.0)

A number of rib fragments and coprolite, or fossilized excrement, were also found in the area, but these have not been confirmed to belong to the same animal.

The sediment in which this specimen was found contains rocks that indicate an earthquake and tsunami occurred at that time. Researchers.

A similar specimen was discovered at Lilstock, Somerset in 2016 and described in 2018. Both specimens were found at known sites in the Westbury Mudstone Formation, within 10 km of each other. This ichthyosaur is estimated to have been up to 26 meters long, although the authors of the latest study believe it was slightly smaller.

The previous contender for the largest marine reptile was Shonisaurus sikanniensis, another ichthyosaur that could reach up to 21 meters in length. S. sikanniensis appeared 13 million years earlier than I. severnensis and was discovered in British Columbia, so it is unlikely that this discovery is another specimen of a previously known species.

A similar giant ichthyosaur called Himalayasaurus tibetensis could reach 15 meters in length and was discovered in Tibet and described in 1972. These ichthyosaurs date from the same period and are unlikely to be the same species as the new discovery. Which one.

Researchers claim that I. severnensis is likely one of the last giant ichthyosaurs. Ichthyosaurs lasted from the late Cretaceous period (100.5 to 66 million years ago) until the Cenomanian period (100.5 to 93.9 million years ago). They were eventually replaced by plesiosaurs, long-necked marine reptiles that became extinct at the end of the Cretaceous along with all non-avian dinosaurs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/animals/extinct-species/giant-82-foot-lizard-fish-discovered-on-uk-beach-could-be-largest-marine-reptile-ever-found The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos