Grindr faces UK lawsuit over alleged data protection breaches





London gay dating app Grindris has faced a massive data protection lawsuit in London from hundreds of users who shared their personal information, including their HIV status, with third parties without their consent, a law firm said on Monday.

Austen Hayes, who said the lawsuit had been filed at the High Court in London, said thousands of Grindr users in the UK may have been affected.

The company alleges that highly sensitive information about users, including their HIV status and the date of their most recent HIV test, was provided to third parties for commercial purposes.

Grindr said in a statement provided to the Guardian that it plans to respond vigorously to the claims. This appears to be based on a misrepresentation of practices from more than four years ago.

Austen Hayes said about 670 people have signed on to the lawsuit for alleged violations that occurred between 2018 and 2020, with potentially thousands more expected to join the lawsuit.

Austen Hays Managing Director Chaya Hanoomanjee said in a statement: Grindr is indebted to the LGBTQ+ community to compensate those whose data has been compromised and have suffered as a result, and to ensure that all users are safe while using the app, wherever they are. I'm losing. They do so without fear that their data may be shared with third parties.

Grindr did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Guardian reported that a Grindr spokesperson said: We are committed to protecting user data and complying with all applicable data privacy regulations, including those in the UK.

We are proud of our global privacy program and take protecting your privacy very seriously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-news/grindr-facing-uk-lawsuit-alleged-data-protection-breaches-rcna148787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos