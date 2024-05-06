An American soldier was arrested in Russia last week





A US soldier was arrested last week in Russia on suspicion of theft and is currently in pre-trial detention, according to two US officials.

The soldier's name is Gordon Black, according to one of the officials. The U.S. military did not confirm the names of the soldiers, but noted that their families had been informed.

The soldier, a staff sergeant, was arrested May 2 by Russian authorities, authorities said. He was stationed in South Korea and traveled to Russia on his own volition, the officials said.

An army spokesperson confirmed Monday that the soldier had been arrested by Russian authorities in Vladivostok for criminal misconduct.

The Russian Federation informed the US State Department of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said. The Army has notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

The arrest comes at a time of enormous tension between the United States and Russia as the war with Ukraine continues. A number of Americans are detained in Russia, including two reported wrongly detained by Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the U.S. State Department's Wall Street Journal, and former Marine Paul Whelan.

The soldier was stationed in South Korea when he took leave to travel alone to Russia, according to another U.S. official. He was not absent, nor absent without authorization, at the time of the trip, the source said.

He then had to move to Ft. Cavazos to Texas in the future, the official said, but was unable to provide a specific date for the station change.

NBC News was first to report the arrest.

A State Department official confirmed that a U.S. citizen had been arrested in Russia, but would not provide further details.

We have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens abroad, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is seeking consular access to the soldier, the officials said.

The United States has repeatedly warned American citizens not to travel to Russia. In February, after the arrest of dual Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reiterated the warning about the danger posed by American citizens in Russia.

Needless to say, if you are a U.S. citizen or have a U.S. passport and you have not traveled to Russia but are considering going, we obviously urge you not to do so, Kirby said.

Last July, another soldier stationed in South Korea voluntarily crossed the border into North Korea where he was immediately arrested. Pvt. Travis King was on a border tour in a civilian area when he crossed the Joint Security Area (JSA) and entered North Korea.

King was supposed to have boarded a flight back to the United States to face disciplinary proceedings. But after military escorts released him at a security checkpoint at Incheon International Airport, near Seoul, King left the airport on his own.

It took weeks of intense, secret diplomacy involving multiple countries to secure King's release in September. He was charged with desertion in October.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

