Playmaker Selects Genius Sports to Strengthen Yardbarkers’ Relationship with Major Sports Bets | Business

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 13, 2021–

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (Playmaker), the digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology, has selected Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) (Genius Sports) as Exclusive reseller of the Playmaker brand Yardbarkers digital advertising inventory for major sports betting and gaming brands. The partnership will immediately accelerate the relationships that Playmaker and Yardbarker have with major bookmakers around the world. Playmakers’ unique range of assets provides access to a highly engaged audience across the Americas.

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005452/en/

Playmaker selects Genius Sports to boost Yardbarker’s relationship with major sports betting. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yardbarker is one of the leading sports and entertainment media platforms in the United States, attracting over four million unique users per month and generating over nine million sessions in total through its predominantly NFL content offerings, NBA, MLB, College Sports and NHL. The Morning Bark, Yardbarkers’ daily electronic newsletter, reaches over 360,000 subscribers every day with open rates above 25%. Genius Sports has secured the right to resell Yardbarkers digital inventory with its global network of sports betting partners. With over a decade of media buying experience and unique dynamic creative services, Genius Sports delivers highly targeted marketing campaigns on behalf of sportsbooks, brands and more.

Playmaker occupies a unique position in the global market thanks to the range of assets we own, allowing us to communicate directly with the public from the far north of Canada, all the way to the southern tip of Argentina, commented Jordan. Gnat, founder and CEO of Playmaker. Added Ben Maggin, CEO of Yardbarker, We chose Genius Sports because they are the right partner for Yardbarker. They have a wide reach with sports betting operators that we can now serve the millions of sports and entertainment fans of Yardbarker and The Morning Bark.

Being selected as Yardbarkers’ exclusive sports betting advertising reseller demonstrates the unique value that our end-to-end digital agency service offers, said Josh Linforth, MD Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. By combining our in-depth understanding of programmatic media buying and the demands of modern sports fans, we enable dynamic organizations like Yardbarker to maximize revenue in the growing US betting market.

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Playmakers’ current expectations regarding future events. The words will, expect, anticipate, believe, plan, intend, and similar phrases are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Playmakers, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those which are disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in economic, business and general political conditions. Playmaker assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of leading sports media brands, designed to deliver a highly engaged audience from sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information visit: playmaker. or contact Playmaker CEO Jordan Gnat via email [email protected]

ABOUT YARDBARKER

Yardbarker is a digital media property focused on publishing sports and entertainment news and information. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on its website, social media platforms and through third party syndication partners. In addition, Yardbarker organizes and distributes “The Morning Bark” and “Quiz of the Day” electronic newsletters.

ABOUT GENIUS SPORTS

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commerce partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Genius Sports is a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports technology is used in more than 150 countries around the world, enabling sports to capture, manage and distribute their data and live video, driving their digital transformation and improving their relationships with fans.

Genius Sports is the trusted partner of over 400 sports organizations around the world, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and the PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned with cutting edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Genius Sports is more than just a technology company, building long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support. .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005452/en/

CONTACT: PLAYMAKER MEDIA CONTACTS

Tom Webb – E: [email protected] | Phone. : (+1) 512 952 9369

Romilly Evans – E: [email protected] | T: (+44) 7766 752 274GENIUS SPORTS MEDIA CONTACTS

Chris Dougan, Director of Communications, Genius Sports

E: [email protected] | T: (+1) 202 766 4430 Tristan Peniston-Bird, The One Nine Three Group

E: [email protected] | T: (+44) 7772 031 886 Charlie Harrison, The One Nine Three Group

E: [email protected] | T: (+44) 7884 136 143GENIUS SPORTS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brandon Bukstel, Head of Investor Relations, Genius Sports

E: [email protected] | Phone. : (+1) 954 554 7932

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER SPORTS CASINO / GAMES GENERAL SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS SPORTS MARKETING ADVERTISING OTHER ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Playmaker Capital Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/13/2021 08: 00 / DISC: 09/13/2021 08:06

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005452/en