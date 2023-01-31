Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham draw thrilling FA Cup encounter
CNN
—
As the saying goes, it’s hope that kills you as a football fan, ask Ryan Reynolds.
The Hollywood actor experienced the full gamut of emotions on Sunday as he watched Wrexham, the club which co-owns Reynolds with Rob McElhenney, draw 3-3 against Sheffield United in a thrilling FA Cup encounter.
Reynolds traveled to the non-league club in North Wales to watch his side play in the fourth round of the historic competition.
The FA Cup is a tournament that pits teams from all levels of the football pyramid against each other and often yields unlikely results.
Excited to write another chapter in the history books, Reynolds interacted with fans during the build-up to the game which was broadcast live in the United States on ESPN.
Then, with nearly 10,000 fans inside the racecourse, the 46-year-old actor was at the mercy of a rollercoaster ride that saw Wrexham close to a famous win.
The game started badly for Wrexham as the Welsh side fell behind in the first two minutes.
But inspired by an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium, Wrexham fought back in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
The roar that greeted Wrexham’s goals speaks to the culture that the club’s new ownership has helped establish since taking office, as fans began to believe in a footballing miracle occurring in the spotlight.
Reynolds appeared to have lost all sense of his composure, hugging friends and family before celebrating with the fans around him.
But, as any football fan will tell you, the sport can be cruel and there were more twists to come.
Sheffield United, who are strong contenders for promotion to the Premier League next season, equalized shortly after Wrexham took the lead but then suffered a blow when Daniel Jebbison was sent off following a incident off the ball.
With their added advantage, Wrexham looked ahead and the underdog had seemingly progressed in the fifth round after the team’s star striker Paul Mullin made it 3-2 in the 86th minute.
Reynolds greeted Mullins’ goal with wild celebrations, but it was a game with an ending straight out of a Hollywood script.
With one of the final kicks of the match, Sheffield United equalized through John Egan who denied Wrexham a memorable victory at least for now.
It was one of the most exciting things I have EVER seen, Reynolds said on Twitter after the game.
Thank you to all the Wrexham supporters who came out and directed your hearts to this ground tonight.
The replay will take place on February 7 at Sheffield Uniteds Bramall Lane, with the winner hosting Tottenham in the next round.
McElhenney and Reynolds made headlines when they completed their takeover of the club in 2021, with ambitions to take the Welsh side to the Premier League.
At the time of the takeover, Wrexham had languished outside the top four divisions of English football, known as the Football League, for over a decade.
The pair have already delivered a Welcome to Wrexham TV series which documents their time at the club as it emerges from obscurity and results on the pitch have also improved as the owners continue to invest in the team.
The team are currently top of the National League and, if they win promotion, they will play in League Two of English football next season.
Get three more promotions after that and Wrexham will play in the Premier League.
Wrexham are one of several Welsh clubs that play in the English football league system due to their founding before the Welsh football league was established.
It’s a long way to go, but the Hollywood pair seem content to stick around. The teams’ performances in the FA Cup so far this season certainly point to a prosperous future.
Were here now. Went nowhere but up, McElhenney tweeted after Sunday’s game.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/30/football/ryan-reynolds-wrexham-fa-cup-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryan Reynolds watches Wrexham draw thrilling FA Cup encounter
- Bachelorette star Clare Crawley says her wedding dress was stolen
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday, January 30
- Jokowi to leave for Bali on February 1 amid cabinet reshuffle issue
- ‘No Time for Sergeants’ actor was 77 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Google fires head of mental health and wellbeing
- Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who played for the Blackhawks, passed away at the age of 84
- Xi’s Most Unpleasant Leader: Pompeo: The Tribune India
- Trump Porn Star’s Hush Money Probe Begins To Heat Up – Rolling Stone
- Briton Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile strike
- Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, currently recovering from an injury, is using his time to explore the writer within him: The Tribune India
- Indeed’s list of the best jobs in Canada for 2023 is dominated by tech jobs