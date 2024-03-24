Lok Sabha 2024: Will Bollywood actor Neha Sharma contest from Bihar? Congress MP's father hints at possibility, says report

Connect with us

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Neha Sharma may enter the political arena in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as hinted by her father, Congress leader Ajay Sharma, NDTV reported.

Speaking to reporters, Ajay Sharma, MP representing Bhagalpur in Bihar, argued for nominating his daughter as a candidate if the Congress gets the Bhagalpur seat as part of the party's seat-sharing deal with its allies .

“Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would like my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already an MP. But if the party wants me to fight, I will ,” Ajay Sharma said.

Neha Sharma, known for her roles in films like 'Crook' alongside Emraan Hashmi, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2' and 'Mubarakan', has gained wide recognition popularity on social networks. , particularly for its travel-related content. She has over 21 million followers on Instagram.

Political aspirations and objectives of the INDIA Alliance

Ajay Sharma also expressed confidence in the prospects of the Indian alliance in Bihar, asserting his determination to “eliminate” the BJP from the state in the upcoming elections.

“We will eliminate the NDA from Bihar. This time, Bihar will take the responsibility of removing Narendra Modi from power,” he said.

Negotiations over seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc hit roadblocks when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his ties with the Congress and aligned with the BJP in January. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav indicated that the discussions were nearing an end, with a formal announcement expected next week.

“Everything will be decided in two or three days. We are in the final phase. There are some problems for a seat or two, but everything will be sorted,” he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, along with parliamentary elections in four states.

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

