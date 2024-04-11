The Window brings its $4 Smash Burgers to Hollywood





The burger smash sensation of Venice, the window (stylized as window), expands again. The new location opens in June inside the Ovation Hollywood Shopping Center in the heart of Hollywood (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Suite #257, Hollywood, CA 90028). This will be the fourth location for Window, which also has outlets in Venice, Long Beach and Silver Lake. The new location will serve a weekend-only breakfast menu featuring a breakfast sandwich, steak and egg burrito, and egg-topped burgers. The Window became famous for its affordable smash burger, which costs just $4.35 for a single and $7.50 for a double. The burgers are grilled on the flat top with onions, American cheese, pickles and house sauce. A Beauty Burger is made with an Impossible patty for vegetarians. Although the restaurant is best known for its burgers, the rest of the menu offers some underdog hits, including a kale salad for $7.95, the $8 Grain Bowl with brown rice and a soft egg, as well as a fried chicken sandwich. Handspun shakes and dipped cones both feature on the dessert menu. Slab BBQ Heads to Topanga Social Burt Bakman's Texas BBQ Slab is opening a new location at Topanga Social in Woodland Hills on Wednesday, April 24. Look forward to barbecue classics including a chopped brisket sandwich, smoked brisket and ribs on the menu. Jazz evenings in Rden Head toward The Hollywood Rden for Velvet Moon Jazz, a new jazz evening every Thursday from April 11. The lineup will feature rotating artists with Rhythm and Soul Kicking headlining the inaugural event. Whiskey tasting at the Bel-Air Hotel Wednesday April 17 Hotel Bel Air organizes a whiskey tasting with the famous Scottish supplier Macallan. The $300 ticket gives guests access to a 90-minute class featuring small bites from the Bel-Air Hotel accompanied by sips of whiskey, including 18-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak, 25-year-old Macallan Sherry Oak, and Moreover. Tickets are available in pre-purchase. Thai burgers on Sawtelle The team behind Tuk Tuk Thai opened quietly Ban Ban Burger at 1644 Sawtelle Boulevard. The menu features burgers infused with Thai flavors, like the Grapow Smash with garlic, holy basil, Thai chili peppers and a fried egg, and the Wagyu Laab Smash with lime, rice powder, mint gremolata and Thai pickles.

