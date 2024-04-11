Entertainment
Exclusive interview! Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary on Kunal Khemu and Farhan Akhtarss Madgaon Express
Kunal Khemus Madgaon Express showed that there is no need for stars for a great film. All you need are brilliant artisans and a story. In an interview for Firstpost's 'Not Just Bollywood', Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary talk about their Madgaon Express experience.
In an exclusive interview with Firstposts' Lachmi Deb Roy, actors Divyendu and Avinash Tiwari talk about their train travel experiences and what made them accept their role in Kunal Khemus.Madgaon Expresswhere the train was the hero. For Divyendu, a good producer for a film is as important as the casting and the script.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
Train is one of the heroes of
Madgaon Express
. How much do you like train travel and what good memories would you like to share with us?
Divided:The trains were very special in a way because it was our family time for the holidays. And traveling in a first class coupe was so much fun. For a very long time, when I was a kid, it was such a thing for me, because, you know, on a train you're static, but it's always moving. You can see everything moving outside which really fascinated me. I kept asking myself: How is this happening? Train travel helps connect with people and create memories. Each resort has something different to offer. It was a perfect ride.
Avinash:If I remember correctly, I actually started reading on my train journeys. I bought magazines and comics at the station. In fact, the first English novel I read was about a train journey. The ability to just sit by the window and watch the world go by was an experience in itself. I could sleep on trains just fine, because it would probably give you that cradle feeling when you're on the train, and it would put me to sleep. It's a unique experience, the fact that you can isolate yourself, be in your own world and at the same time interact with the people around you. This is something you could easily do on trains, personally for me. So I think those things really stuck with me. I always love sitting on a train and looking out the window, seeing everything go by. It’s still one of the most fascinating things to me.
When you saw the script, what made you accept this film? And did you know it was going to be so loved by audiences, audiences and critics?
Divided:Comedy is a really difficult genre. When I read the script, I thought it was really funny. In my opinion, writing is the hardest job there is. The comedy unfolded through the storyline with different characters going through different situations. I found it really funny. And I told myself that if I had as much fun reading it, I would certainly have more fun playing it.
Avinash:I think the first time I was told this, and if I'm not mistaken, Kunal just did such a fantastic job of narrating that everyone was laughing out loud, and I'm constantly adding this feeling that maybe just Kunal being the performer in this film. he is, he managed to achieve it.
To get the role
Divided:You see, for me, honestly, I mean reading a good script is one thing. Loving him is something else. Plus, I was very sure who was producing it since I was coming back with Excel. I know I worked with them forMirzapurfor 2 seasons. So I was comfortable with this piece. I believe it is very important to have a perfect producer, who will let you make the film the way you imagined it. So a good script, a good cast, good technicians and a powerful producer. It made a lot of sense to me, it was a complete package.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/exclusive-interview-divyendu-and-avinash-tiwary-on-kunal-khemu-farhan-akhtarss-madgaon-express-not-just-bollywood-13758529.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When Xi Jinping sends his message thanks to a former Taiwanese president
- Global overview of greenhouse gases | United States EPA
- Exclusive interview! Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary on Kunal Khemu and Farhan Akhtarss Madgaon Express
- Fashion giants linked to deforestation in Brazil DW 04/11/2024
- Shenzhen is showing rapid economic development backed by active technological innovation.
- DTM changes Lausitzring schedule to avoid ice hockey clash
- Biden's Japan-Philippines Summit; FAFSA DelaysExBulletin
- Out Boulder County presents an evening of cabaret, community and cause – Boulder Daily Camera
- Google makes Magic Editor AI photo tool available to everyone for free, but there are pitfalls
- Banqueting room with preserved frescoes discovered among the ruins of Pompeii | Ital
- AI Security: UK and US sign landmark deal to assess threats | BBC News
- Democrats launch a simple attack on abortion: that's what Donald Trump did