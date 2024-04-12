Nora Fatehi has struggled in her career. She did a song in Baahubali and since then she has been making heads turn in Hindi cinema. She is now a star in her own right.

But one of his recent interviews caused a sensation. In her interview, Nora said that a few Hindi stars get married just to make connections in Bollywood.

She says there is no love between the couple and all they do is contact each other to grow more. I see it in my industry; people marry to gain weight. People use these wives or husbands to create networks and circles, for money, to be relevant.

