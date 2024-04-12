Nora Fatehi's take on Bollywood couples who marry for fame and money





Nora Fatehi is popular for her bold and unapologetic opinions. The Madgaon Express star never holds back, has made some pretty strong statements in her interviews and recently revealed a very surprising fact about Bollywood couples. Here's what Nora Fatehi had to say In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Nora Fatehi said something shocking about relationships in Bollywood. In the film industry, people marry for influence. People use these wives or husbands to create networks and circles, for money, even to be relevant. They think I have to marry this person so I can stay relevant for three years, because she released a few movies and they did well at the box office, so I have to ride that wave. People are so calculating, shared Nora Fatehi. It all comes from a need for money and fame, these guys and girls will destroy their entire lives for money, fame and power. Nothing is worse than getting married to someone you don't even love and living with them for years. Most people in our industry are doing stupid things here. Quite simply because they want to be in the right camp and in the right circles. They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going. So they need a backup plan, the actress added. Speaking about the consequences on mental health, Nora Fatehi adds: “I don't understand why you sacrifice your personal life, your mental health and your happiness because work is work, family life and personal life are something else. You can't mix the two because you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you're depressed and suicidal. Well, Nora Fatehis's claims are quite surprising and I am stunned! The actress, who made her acting debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, is widely known for her superb dancing skills and has showcased her unique talent in several dance numbers like Saki Saki, Manike, Dance Meri Rani and Dilbar.

