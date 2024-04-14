Entertainment
Today in History: On April 14, Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot at Ford's Theater
Today is Sunday, April 14, the 105th day of the year 2024. There are 261 days left in the year. The highlight of the day…
Today is Sunday, April 14, the 105th day of the year 2024. There are 261 days left in the year.
Highlight in today's history:
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of Our American Cousin at Fords Theater in Washington.
To this date :
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Websters American Dictionary of the English Language was published.
In 1902, James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship time and began to sink. (The ship sank two hours and 40 minutes later, with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first United States general manager to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators defeated the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1935, the Black Sunday dust storm descended on the central plains, transforming a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1949, the Wilhelmstrasse Trial at Nuremberg ended with a US court sentencing 19 former Nazi Foreign Office officials to prison terms ranging from four to 25 years.
In 1960, Tamla Records and Motown Records, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., were incorporated as Motown Record Corp.
In 1981, the first test flight of America's first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended with a successful landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1994, two U.S. Air Force F-15 warplanes mistakenly shot down two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over northern Iraq, killing 26 people, including 15 Americans.
In 1999, NATO mistakenly bombed a convoy of ethnic Albanian refugees; Yugoslav officials said 75 people were killed.
In 2007, riot police beat and arrested protesters as thousands defied an official ban and tried to stage a rally in Moscow against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In 2012, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the RMS Titanic was built, thousands attended a choral requiem at St. Anne's Anglican Cathedral or a nationally televised concert at the Waterfront Hall in the city to mark the 100th anniversary of the ship's sinking.
In 2013, Adam Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters, beating Angel Cabrera on the second playoff hole on a rainy day at Augusta National.
In 2017, former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted in Boston in a 2012 double murder, according to prosecutors, Fed by his anger following a spilled drink in a nightclub. (Five days later, Hernández hanged himself in his prison cell.)
In 2018, Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American films Amadeus and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest won a deluge of Oscars, including best director, died in Connecticut at the age of 86.
In 2021, Kim Potter, a white former police officer in suburban Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that sparked days of unrest .
In 2022, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the early days of the invasion, sank after being heavily damaged. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the Moskva with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attacks.
Today's birthdays: Actress Julie Christie is 84 years old. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 83 years old. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 79 years old. Actor John Shea is 76 years old. Actor Peter Capaldi is 66 years old. Actor turned race car driver Brian Forster is 64 years old. Actor Brad Garrett is 64 years old. Actor Robert Carlyle is 63 years old. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 62 years old. Actor Robert Clendenin is 60 years old. Actor Catherine Dent is 59 years old. Actor Lloyd Owen is 58 years old. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 58. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 57. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 56 years old. Actor Adrien Brody is 51 years old. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 51 years old. Rapper Da Brat is 50 years old. Actor Antwon Tanner is 49 years old. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is 50 years old. 47. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 47 years old. Roots singer JD McPherson is 47 years old. Actor Claire Coffee is 44 years old. Actor Christian Alexander is 34 years old. Actor Nick Krause is 32 years old. Actor Vivien Cardone is 31 years old. Actor Graham Phillips is 31 years old. Actor Skyler Samuels is 30 years old. Actress Abigail Breslin is 28 years old.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://wtop.com/back-in-the-day/2024/04/today-in-history-april-14-abraham-lincoln-is-fatally-shot-at-fords-theatre/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Plea for registration of FIR against former interior minister rejected – Journal
- Today in History: On April 14, Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot at Ford's Theater
- Shitikova sweeps court No. 5, Spiders Clip Hawks Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia
- From prison to fashion: a former inmate creates his own clothing line
- Donald Trump rally in Lehigh County
- India Bollywood | Nation % AP World News of the day
- US, UK forces help shoot down Iranian drones over Jordan, Syria and Iraq | Israel
- Kurt Russell Praises Son Wyatt's Performance in 'Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters'
- History Channel 'American Pickers' searches for rare items in Kansas
- Behrend men's tennis takes two from Mount Aloysius
- First measles case confirmed in DuPage County
- Anti-Fazl slogans spoil PTI-JUI-F ties