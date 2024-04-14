Pooja Bhatt reacts to shooting outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home: 'Horrible and reprehensible' | Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt took to her X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and reacted to the news of shots fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. The actor responded to a tweet by news agency ANI and called for strict scrutiny of Mumbai's Bandra district as she highlighted recent incidents of theft in the area. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet fans outside their homes on Eid with greetings with folded hands. Watch Pooja Bhatt reacted to the gunshots heard outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early this morning,

What Pooja Bhatt said

She tweeted: “Horrible and condemnable. If this can happen with a police van parked outside the Khan residence for protection, then it is fair to say that security is an illusion. There definitely needs to be stricter surveillance in Bandra. Robberies were common some time ago and now a scary shooting.

The original ANI tweet read, “Today around 5 am, two unidentified persons opened fire outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra. Police received information about 3 shots fired. Crime branch of Mumbai Police reached the spot to investigate: Mumbai Police.”

After the incident, Mumbai Police beefed up security outside Salman's house. The police have so far recorded statements of more than five people in connection with the case, according to ANI.

Here is what happened

Two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman's house early Sunday morning, prompting police to beef up security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two people fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, around 5 a.m. and fled, the police official said.

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts visited the spot to collect evidence and launched an investigation into the incident. There has been no official word from the police or Salman Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

