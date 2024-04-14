Who is Justin Harvey, the finalist of season 2 of “Physical: 100”?





However Physics: 100 is a reality show set in Korea, several non-Korean contestants made it through the Netflix competition to become fan favorites. In season 2, South African actor Justin Harvey was one such success, who stood out among the 100 contestants with his impressive strength and confident attitude. Ultimately, Harvey found himself among the 4 finalists of the season, alongside Hong Beom-seok, Andre Jin and eventual winner Amotti. Since the season ended airing, many fans have been wondering where the actor is from and how he found his place in the competitive Korean entertainment industry as a foreigner. Read on to learn more about the star, including her past in a popular horror film franchise. He is a South African actor living in South Korea. Justin John Harvey was born in March 1991 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Although he began acting as a child, he earned a law degree before moving to South Korea at the age of 24 and pursuing a modeling career. Since then, he has worked as an actor in films and commercials. In 2021, he was obtained “honorary citizenship” by then-Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Harvey is best known for his appearance in the 2022 horror film The Witch: Part 2 – The Otherbut he also played in the 2020s Ash falls and 2023 The Child. He has also appeared in several variety shows, including the popular 2020 series. Welcome, first time in Korea? From Physics: 100 finished, it is also teased that he has “a lot of things” coming next year. He was a rugby player at school and played many other sports. Harvey first mentioned in the Physics: 100 finale that he is a lifelong athlete, later telling Collider that he worked on throughout his life. His team sport of choice was rugby, which he played for over 10 years while at school, as well as cricket. Other sports and exercises he mentioned include tennis, squash, CrossFit, scuba and free diving, yoga and rock climbing. His goal is to become the main protagonist in a Korean production. In a 2022 interview with The Korean Herald, Harvey spoke about being a foreign actor in the country. He told the outlet that he aimed to become “the lead actor in a Korean production as a foreigner, speaking in Korean, just like [Decision to Leave actress] Tang Wei.” “I think Korean cinema and entertainment is moving towards a more global position and with the advent of Netflix and these kinds of streaming platforms and Hallyu, there are a lot of opportunities for foreign actors,” he said. he declared. “What Squid game The proof is that Korean productions can be successful, even with foreigners in a major role. » Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Justin Harvey plays henchman Tom in The witch part 2 – The other. (Image credit: Next Entertainment World) The actor also told the outlet that he only attended a Korean language school for about a month, choosing instead to learn on his own by immersing himself in the language. When asked what he loved most about Korea, he said food, adding, “My three favorite dishes are kimchi stew, jokbal, and live long-arm octopus.” [also] I really appreciate how safe I feel in South Korea. I even left a wallet on the bus and only realized it when the police called me to return it.” In addition to English and Korean, he also speaks Afrikaans and some Dutch.

