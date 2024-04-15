Entertainment
Nelly Furtado falls on stage at Coachella while performing “Eat Your Man”
“I literally left everything on stage, including my blood,” she wrote, showing off her new injury.
Nelly Furtado I won't let one mistake ruin it in 2024 Coachella experience.
The 45-year-old pop singer had joined Dom Dolla for his Saturday night set to perform their 2023 single, Eat Your Man, when she fell on stage. But before he even got back on his feet, Furtado took his notes.
Fans could hear the thud of her microphone as Furtado hit the floor, but it wasn't long before she not only got back up, but raised the mic in time to continue the verse.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Nelly Furtado at Coachella 2024
In many videos shared on social media, she is seen singing “move my body like a nympho” just before tripping. Shortly after, Furtado laughed it off, continued with, I mean it, now do what I say, and got back up. Fans expressed concern online for the “I'm Like a Bird” singer and she posted a video to her Instagram Story showcasing her new injury.
The video opens with a close-up of her bloody thumb before zooming out to show Furtado still smiling. “This Barbie likes to rave,” she jokes, giving a thumbs up and then bursting out laughing.
She captioned the post: I literally left everything on stage, including my blood.
Furtado also reposted a video of his fall, with some words of wisdom for his followers. Eat your man,” she wrote, “not the scene.
This year's Coachella headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Cat DojaAnd Without a doubtback for a highly anticipated reunion with the singer Gwen Stefani. Dom Dolla was one of several artists who performed on Saturday, alongside Blur, frozen spice, Vampire WeekendBleachers, Grimesand the beloved 90s rock band Gorgeous.
Not attending the festival in person? Find all the Coachella 2024 artists you'll want to see in real time on its official live stream.
Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more.
Related content:
Read the original article on Weekly Entertainment.
